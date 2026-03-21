Wait, Are There Benefits to Eating Eggshells? What Research Shows
Have you ever wondered whether eating eggshells is good for you? The idea has popped up a few times over the years in calcium‑boosting tips or as DIY hacks. But what the research actually supports isn’t eating the hard shell itself. Rather, it’s the delicate eggshell membrane tucked between the egg white and the shell that’s showing real promise.
Let’s unpack what that membrane contains, what science says about its benefits, and why, yes, a supplement is the best way to go.
What nutrients are in an eggshell membrane?
When you crack open an egg, you might notice a thin, translucent film clinging to the shell. That’s the eggshell membrane. It’s not meant to be eaten whole (and doing so carries hygiene and digestibility concerns), but once separated and carefully processed, this membrane becomes a source of bioactive compounds.
- Collagen (mainly Type I): A structural protein critical for connective tissues throughout the body*
- Elastin: a fibrous protein that helps tissues stay flexible1 and dynamic (think resilient joints and supple skin)*
- Glycosaminoglycans (like chondroitin sulfate & hyaluronic acid): Helps hydrate tissues and support cartilage structure*
These nutrients resemble the matrix our bodies use to build and maintain skin, cartilage, and other connective tissues, which is why eggshell membrane has become a topic of clinical interest.
Benefits of eggshell membranes
In the last several years, researchers have been particularly interested in studying the impact of eggshell membrane supplements and connective tissue health.
Joint comfort & function*
In controlled trials, daily supplementation with a branded eggshell membrane ingredient (like Ovoderm®) has been linked with measurable improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and function in adults with joint concerns. Benefits sometimes showed up in as little as a few weeks.*
Exercise recovery*
Some studies indicate that eggshell membrane supplementation may support joint resilience after workouts by reducing stiffness and helping cartilage recover more quickly compared to a placebo.*
While the mechanisms aren’t fully nailed down, it likely ties back to the combination of collagen and glycosaminoglycans that support tissue structure and hydration.*
Skin hydration, firmness & elasticity*
Beyond joints, there’s growing evidence that eggshell membrane ingredients like Ovoderm® can positively influence skin.
In clinical trials, daily supplementation has been associated with increases in skin elasticity2 and improvements in barrier function, which are both foundational to skin hydration and a more youthful appearance.
One study found that participants taking a daily dose of eggshell membrane saw notable increases in satisfaction with skin softness2 within a few weeks, and other research links it to better moisture retention and reduced transepidermal water loss over time.*
The best way to reap these benefits
If you’re interested in trying this approach, look for a supplement with a high‑quality eggshell membrane ingredient, preferably one that has been studied in clinical trials, like Ovoderm®.
This ingredient delivers a concentrated form of the membrane’s active compounds in a way your body can absorb and use.
mindbodygreen’s body & beauty colostrum+ provides 300 milligrams of Ovoderm® eggshell membrane (the clinically studied dose) in addition to 2 grams of grass-fed bovine colostrum (ethically sourced) to support joint and skin health from the inside out.*
Just mix one vanilla-flavored scoop with your favorite cold beverage a day.
Will eating eggshells yield the same results?
The takeaway
Eggshell membrane supplements are an easy and effective way to get a natural source of collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans in your diet. This little-known ingredient will quickly become a staple in your routine.