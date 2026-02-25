This Is A Natural Source Of Collagen, Elastin & Hyaluronic Acid
We talk about collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid all the time in skin care, usually in the context of a serum we love or a moisturizer we can’t live without. But these ingredients are also dietary components and can nourish your skin from the inside-out.*
One underrated (and naturally derived) source of all three is eggshell membrane.
What is eggshell membrane (& how do you get it)?
Eggshell membrane is the thin layer found between the egg white and the hard outer shell. Once separated and carefully processed, this natural material becomes a concentrated source of structural proteins and glycosaminoglycans. So no, you don’t have to eat the actual part of the egg to get these nutrients. Instead, this delicate film is extracted and purified into supplements.
What makes it so unique is its naturally occurring matrix of nutrients. Eggshell membrane contains collagen (primarily type I), elastin, and glycosaminoglycans like chondroitin sulfate, dermatan sulfate, and hyaluronic acid. All of these are compounds that play a critical role in connective tissue health. And because these components are found together in nature (rather than isolated), they work in tandem to support the body’s structural systems.*
Benefits of eggshell membrane
While this may be the first time you’re hearing about this supplement, eggshell membrane has been studied for years, particularly for joint and skin health. Here’s what the research shows.
Joint health
Your joints rely on connective tissues to cushion impact, support flexibility, and keep everything gliding smoothly. Over time, joint discomfort, stiffness, and irritability become more common (whether from aging, workouts, or everyday wear and tear) without the proper care.
Eggshell membrane supplements have been studied in the context of age-related joint changes and in athletes.
In one clinical study of older adults with joint concerns, daily supplementation with 300 milligrams of a branded eggshell membrane ingredient led to significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and physical function over time. Participants began to see measurable changes in standardized joint health assessments in as little as 20 days, with benefits continuing throughout the study period.
Another study found that supplementing with 300 grams of eggshell membrane helped CrossFit athletes support joint comfort and performance. Researchers measured both subjective joint pain and objective markers like tendon stiffness and muscle strength, finding that eggshell membrane may help maintain joint resilience and support connective tissue under physical stress within 50 days.*
Skin health
Research on eggshell membrane supplements suggests they can also make a noticeable difference in skin elasticity and barrier function.*
In one study, participants taking 300 milligrams of Ovoderm® (a branded ingredient) daily for five weeks saw a 12% increase in skin elasticity1. Plus, 100% of volunteers were satisfied with facial skin softness.
Another trial showed a significant improvement in the skin’s protective barrier after 60 days, helping skin retain moisture and maintain a healthy, supple appearance.*
How to supplement
Eggshell membrane supplements are becoming more and more popular due to their science-backed benefits. But finding a high-quality supplement that uses the same branded ingredient (Ovoderm®) of the studies we cited above is challenging.
That’s where body & beauty colostrum+. This daily powder combines 2 grams of grass-fed colostrum (with 20% IgG) with 300 milligrams Ovoderm®.
When paired together, colostrum and eggshell membrane provide a unique array of bioactive compounds that provide structural support for skin and joints, in addition to foundational support for gut and immune health.*
The takeaway
Collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid are essential to both skin vitality and joint comfort, and you don’t have to rely solely on topical products to reap their benefits. Eggshell membrane is a natural source of these compounds, offering research-backed support for connective tissue and skin health.* Try pairing it with colostrum for even more daily support.