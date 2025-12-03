But as we discussed above, you also have a natural supply of HA in your own body, and it dwindles as you age. It's not a bad idea to double up via hyaluronic acid supplementation as well, as oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging2 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*