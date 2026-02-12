This Is The Best Tasting Clear Whey Protein (& I’ve Tried Dozens)
I have a very specific memory of clear protein.
I was a kid in the late ’90s standing in our kitchen while my dad shook up what he called a “fruit drink.” It looked like juice—bright, clear, almost inviting. But it was Isopure. I took one sip and immediately gagged.
From that moment on, I put these protein drinks into the category of things adults forced themselves to do in the name of health. Even years later, working in wellness, I still associated them with artificial sweetness and that lingering something is off aftertaste that never really leaves.
So, when clear whey protein started becoming popular again, I was skeptical.
I’ve tried a lot of them
Out of curiosity (and hope), I decided to dip my toes into the world of clear protein. There must have been some advancements in the last 20+ years, right? Alas, most formulas I tried (powders or ready-to-drink options) had the same problems. The texture was too far to foamy, and they were grossly sweet with heaps of added sugars or sugar alcohols.
They always felt like something I had to finish, not something I wanted.
So, why did I keep trying them? I kept trying because protein is one of the hardest nutrition targets to hit consistently. I aim for around 100 grams a day to support muscle health, recovery, and satiety between meals.* And with breastfeeding right now, my protein needs are even higher.
Then I tried mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
Finally, I found a clear protein that I crave
This powder actually tastes like pink lemonade when mixed with water. It’s genuinely refreshing, subtly sweet, and easy to sip.
Unlike traditional whey protein powders, it’s not creamy or dessert-like. Sometimes I’m in the mood for a vanilla protein powder to make my smoothies taste like milkshakes (and I love mbg’s original grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to do just that), but a clear protein is perfect for a lighter drink option.
Sometimes, protein powders taste overly chalky in drinks (which is very likely with plant proteins or low-quality whey). Not this clear protein. It truly just tastes like lemonade—to the point where I’m forgetting I’m drinking 22 grams (!!) of high-quality protein with each serving. All with zero sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no emulsifiers.
It also makes hitting my daily protein goal realistic. I find it surprisingly hard to consistently reach that benchmark of 100 grams daily, especially on busy days with my kids when I forget to eat. Having 22 grams is a convenient solution that also helps me stay full and energized.*
How it fits into my routine
Now I keep a shaker bottle on my desk and mix it mid-morning or mid-afternoon (you have to give it a really good shake!). Consistency with protein intake is what’s most important to reap all of whey's benefits.* So rather than being too prescriptive on when I take this powder daily, I focus most on making it a daily habit. And it’s the first protein habit I have ever kept without trying.
Due to the way clear protein is made—it’s even more purified than traditional whey powders—some frothiness after shaking is to be expected. So sometimes, I mix it up and put the shaker in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or so to let it chill and let it settle some.
The takeaway
For years, I thought clear protein just was not for me after that childhood experience. But thank goodness for innovation. mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ delivers exactly what I’ve been craving, and my kids and husband love it too.