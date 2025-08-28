The Ultimate Easy Breakfast I Swear By For Staying Full For 5 Hours
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
I've been on a savory breakfast kick for some years now, usually starting my day off with eggs. As the executive editor at mindbodygreen, I've heard many nutrition experts tout savory breakfasts for increased satiety1 and blood sugar balance. But sometimes, you need to switch things up.
Upon testing our new grass-fed whey protein isolate+, my savory era has come to a close. Introducing: the ultimate sweet breakfast that doesn't make me feel instantly hungry.
Protein-packed vanilla raspberry chia pudding
Ingredients:
Makes 1 serving
- 3 tablespoons of chia seeds
- ½ cup of kefir
- ½ cup of water
- ¼ cup frozen raspberries
- 1 scoop of organic fiber potency+
- 1 scoop of creatine+
- 2 scoops (1 serving) of grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- ⅓ cup of Greek yogurt
Method:
- Combine chia seeds, kefir, and water in a jar.
- Add ¼ cup to ½ cup frozen raspberries and stir or shake to combine. (You could use another frozen fruit that you prefer or opt for fresh fruit.) Store in the fridge.
- When ready to serve, pour the contents into a bowl. Add the fiber, creatine, and vanilla whey and carefully combine. Top with yogurt and enjoy.
How to batch prep:
Nutritional information per serving (this recipe is for one large serving): 470 calories, 44 grams protein, 38 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams fat.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
The health benefits of this sweet breakfast
I work out in the mornings and need a breakfast that can help my body recover while fueling my muscle growth. I need a vehicle, however, to get my protein, creatine, and fiber in each morning—which is how I landed on this new go-to recipe brimming with benefits.
I know what you're thinking: Haven't we moved past the chia seed pudding trend? No, friend, we haven't. Chia seeds are powerful little things. They support everything from cardiometabolic health2 to bone health3 to digestive regularity4—the list goes on! From there, the Greek yogurt and kefir lend a punch of probiotics. The kefir also provides liquid for the thirsty chia seeds, and the yogurt adds a nice creaminess.
Best of all, this recipe is packed with protein (not just from protein powder but also from chia, kefir, and Greek yogurt). I'm trying to get at least 100 grams of protein each day, which is easy when I start with this meal. It delivers over 40 grams of protein to kick-start my day.
Case in point: Here I am writing this article at 12:30 p.m. and still feeling fueled after my breakfast at 8 a.m.
This breakfast also contains a whopping 22.7 grams of gut-healthy fiber (reminder: you should be getting 21 to 38 grams of fiber daily). Note: If you don't currently get a lot of fiber in your diet, you'll want to ease into things and gradually introduce the fiber supplement.
What makes it so good?
This recipe tastes like a total treat. Every morning, I relish it. Without question, our vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is what makes this a heavenly experience.
It forms a light and fluffy texture when combined with yogurt, and the sweetness is just spot-on. The vanilla shines through beautifully and there's no weird aftertaste.
Not to mention, it contains the proper amino acid profile to spur muscle growth. Reminder: If your protein doesn't have 2.5+ grams of leucine, it's not effectively triggering muscle protein synthesis. The only other whey protein powder I've tried and actually liked (everything else was chalky or tasted just a bit off) didn't have the 2.5 grams that you'll find in each serving of our whey.
My husband couldn't get enough when I made this breakfast for us the other morning and kept saying, "Wow, this is really good." And it is.
Don't take my word for it. Read what other people are saying about the new launch here.
The takeaway
After a stint as a savory breakfast person, I've gone back to the sweet side now that I've found a recipe that packs over 40 grams of protein and over 20 grams of fiber—and somehow still manages to taste like a straight-up dessert.