Are Clear Protein Powders Worth The Hype?
There’s no shortage of ways to boost your protein intake these days—from blending cottage cheese into recipes or opting for a protein pasta. And now, clear protein powders seem to be everywhere. They promise all the benefits of protein, without the heaviness of a traditional shake.
But are they actually worth the hype? The short answer? Yes, if you’re choosing a high-quality option. Here’s what you need to know.
What is clear protein?
Clear protein isn’t a new type of protein. Rather, it’s a different way of delivering high-quality protein in a lighter, more refreshing format.
Most clear protein powders are made from whey protein isolate (or, in some cases, plant proteins), just like many traditional protein powders. The key difference comes down to processing. Clear proteins undergo additional filtration and purification steps that remove more fat, carbohydrates, and lactose. That extra filtration changes both the texture and the taste.
So instead of blending into a thick, creamy shake, clear protein mixes into a transparent, juice-like drink with more citrusy or tropical flavor choices.
It's often described as lighter, more refreshing, and easier to sip (especially post-workout or between meals).
Benefits of clear protein
And one of the biggest benefits of clear protein is how easy (and craveable) it is to drink. Consistency is one of the biggest factors when it comes to getting the most out of your supplement routine.
But the lighter texture isn’t just about taste. Because clear protein is typically filtered to remove most fat and lactose, many people find it more comfortable to digest.* While whey protein isolate is already filtered to 90-95% protein and less than 1% lactose1, clear whey protein has even less lactose and carbs.
This can be especially helpful for those who experience bloating with whey concentrate powders, plant proteins, and casein.
Nutritionally, a well-formulated clear protein still delivers everything you’d expect from a high-quality whey protein isolate. Both provide:
- Complete protein with all nine essential amino acids
- Naturally occurring BCAAs, including approximately 2.5 grams of leucine per serving
- Support for muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and lean mass*
Not all clear proteins are created equal
Like with all protein supplements, the quality of clear protein powders varies greatly.
Some products rely heavily on added gums, lecithins, or other processing aids to manage foaming or mouthfeel. Foam formation from mixing whey protein, especially clear protein, is to be expected—that’s just how the ingredient is. Excessive use may contribute to digestive discomfort.
Other formulations may fall short on protein content, lean on artificial flavors or dyes, or lack transparency around sourcing and processing.
Enter: mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+. This powder was formulated to deliver the benefits of whey protein in a clean, pink lemonade-flavored drink, without unnecessary additives.
Each scoop provides 22 grams of complete, highly bioavailable protein (and 2.5 grams of leucine).*
Prefer traditional vanilla or chocolate whey protein? Here’s what we recommend. And who says you can’t have both clear and traditional protein powder in your pantry? Options are nice to have!
How to use clear protein
Clear protein is intentionally simple to use. Most people mix it with cold water (just shake well or use a frother to fully dissolve). Some customers even like letting it chill in the fridge for 10 to 15 minutes after mixing (to further enhance the flavor).
You can also blend clear protein into smoothies for an added protein (and citrus) boost.
The takeaway
The right clear protein powders offer the same foundational benefits as whey protein isolate (just with a different flavor and texture profile). If thick shakes aren’t your thing, or you want a protein option that feels easier to drink consistently, clear protein can be a smart addition to your routine.