What Is Clear Protein & Is It Better Than Regular Protein Powder?
Protein powder has long been a staple for supporting muscle, metabolism, and overall health. There's no shortage of options out there, but one gaining popularity is clear protein. It promises the same nutritional benefits as traditional protein powders, without the thick, creamy texture.
So what exactly is clear protein powder, and how does it stack up against conventional whey? Here’s what to know.
What is clear protein powder, exactly?
Importantly, clear protein isn’t a new type of protein. It’s a different format of delivering high-quality protein.
Clear protein powder is either made from whey protein isolate or plant proteins, just like many traditional protein powders. The key difference lies in the level of filtration. It undergoes additional filtration and purification processes to remove more fat, carbohydrates, and lactose. That extra step changes both the texture and taste.
Instead of blending into a milkshake-like drink, clear protein shakes into a transparent, more juice-like beverage. And compared to traditional protein powders that are vanilla or chocolate, clear proteins are often available in citrus or tropical flavors.
The result is a protein drink that feels lighter, more refreshing, and easier to sip, especially post-workout or between meals.
Why are traditional protein powders creamy?
Whey protein concentrate, which contains more fat, carbs, and lactose than clear protein and plant-based protein powders (like pea, rice, or blends), is often higher in carbs, lower in certain essential amino acids, and slower to digest.*
Because of these characteristics (and the fact that many plant-based proteins also include emulsifiers or thickeners to enhance mouthfeel), the protein powder creates a creamy texture when mixed with water.
Even whey protein isolate (which is the gold standard protein powder) that is 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose1 results in that creaminess.
For people who enjoy a rich shake or want something more filling, traditional high-quality whey protein isolate powders still make a lot of sense.
Clear vs. traditional whey protein powders
From a nutritional standpoint, clear protein and traditional whey protein isolate can be remarkably similar, especially when both are high-quality, minimally processed products.
Both can provide:
- Complete protein with all nine essential amino acids
- Naturally occurring BCAAs (including the ideal 2.5 grams of leucine per serving)
- Support for muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and lean mass*
Where they differ is in experience, not efficacy.
Digestion & tolerance
Because clear protein is lower in fat and lactose, many people find it easier to digest—particularly those who feel bloated after creamy shakes.* The lighter load may also make it more appealing first thing in the morning or after intense exercise.
Absorption speed
Whey protein isolate is already one of the fastest-digesting proteins available. While clear protein is sometimes marketed as being absorbed “faster,” research suggests that once whey is isolated, differences in absorption are modest. What matters more is total protein intake and leucine content over the day.
Which type of protein is right for you?
Choosing between clear protein and traditional protein powder isn’t about which is “better”. Rather, it’s about which fits your routine.
Clear protein may be a good choice if you:
- Prefer light, refreshing drinks
- Don’t enjoy creamy shakes
- Want something easy to digest
- Plan to sip protein between meals or post-workout
- Want a different option alongside your vanilla or chocolate protein
mindbodygreen’s new clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ fits the bill. Each one-scoop serving provides 22 grams of bioavailable protein and 2.5 grams of leucine. And the pink lemonade flavor is just as refreshing as it sounds (with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or sugar alcohols).* It's a perfect addition to your protein rotation.
Editor’s note: I'm a fan of both clear and traditional protein powders. I love putting protein powder in my oats and yogurt bowls. This vanilla flavored protein powder has been my go-to for years, and I crave the creamy texture it adds to my breakfasts. The clear pink lemonade flavor is perfect in cold water after my workout.
The takeaway
Ultimately, the most effective protein powder is a high-quality whey protein isolate. If you want a protein powder that’s a bit thicker, creamier, and more decadent, then opt for a classic whey protein isolate powder. If you want a protein boost that’s a bit lighter and sippable any time of day, then try out a clear protein. And of course, you can always keep both in your pantry depending on your mood.