Protein Powder Always Upset Your Stomach? Try Switching To This Form
If you're someone who is diligent about meeting your daily protein needs, chances are you've heard of whey protein powder. Made from milk liquids, whey is a complete protein that contains all the critical amino acids your body needs to build and maintain muscle.
This makes it a popular supplement for active people looking to work more protein (and its many whole-body health benefits) into their lives.*
This form of protein powder does come with a potentially uncomfortable downside, though: Its lactose content can upset some people's stomachs. However, there is a way to reap the rewards of whey protein without a rumbling tummy. Enter: whey isolate.
Why whey isolate can be easier on sensitive stomachs
There are two main kinds of whey protein: whey isolate and whey concentrate. They are both forms of complete, bioavailable protein, but they're made using a slightly different process.
The concentrate form is made by stripping liquid whey of some fats and carbs. The finished product still retains fats and carbs, including lactose, and it's made up of around 70 to 80% protein1.
Whey isolate is, as the name suggests, a more isolated form of protein. It's further filtered to remove more fats and carbs, leading to a protein powder that is 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose2.
This means that whey protein isolate tends to be easier to digest. It's better tolerated by those with sensitive stomachs than concentrate—which can cause gas, bloating, and gastrointestinal issues due to its slightly higher lactose content. Since it's higher in complete protein, whey isolate is also considered a more premium product.
A new way to get your whey fix
For these reasons, when mindbodygreen developed our first protein powder, we knew it had to feature whey isolate.
Our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is lower in lactose (compared to whey concentrate) for sensitive stomachs and made without fillers, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners. It also contains no added hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides and comes from grass-fed cows raised in Ireland and the Netherlands.
This is a clean, pure protein powder that makes it easy to support lean muscle mass and hit your daily protein needs.*
Each serving packs 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein and 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—the amount needed to activate the mTOR pathway3, which controls muscle protein synthesis, or the creation of new muscle.*
Available in chocolate and vanilla, each variety tastes great too—flavored with organic vanilla or cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon.
Hitting your daily protein needs (over 100 grams for most people) is an investment in energy and strength in the short term and healthy, comfortable aging in the long run.* And with grass-fed whey protein isolate+, it's a whole lot easier (and more delicious) to do.
The takeaway
Whey isolate contains less lactose than whey concentrate, making it better for those with sensitive stomachs. It's what you'll find in grass-fed whey protein isolate+, mindbodygreen's new, clean protein that supports building lean muscle mass and hitting daily goals in a delicious and highly digestible way.*