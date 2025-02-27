Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Protein Powder Always Upset Your Stomach? Try Switching To This Form

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
February 27, 2025
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Person putting protein powder in a drink
Image by Mattia / Stocksy
February 27, 2025

If you're someone who is diligent about meeting your daily protein needs, chances are you've heard of whey protein powder. Made from milk liquids, whey is a complete protein that contains all the critical amino acids your body needs to build and maintain muscle.

This makes it a popular supplement for active people looking to work more protein (and its many whole-body health benefits) into their lives.*

This form of protein powder does come with a potentially uncomfortable downside, though: Its lactose content can upset some people's stomachs. However, there is a way to reap the rewards of whey protein without a rumbling tummy. Enter: whey isolate.

Why whey isolate can be easier on sensitive stomachs

There are two main kinds of whey protein: whey isolate and whey concentrate. They are both forms of complete, bioavailable protein, but they're made using a slightly different process.

The concentrate form is made by stripping liquid whey of some fats and carbs. The finished product still retains fats and carbs, including lactose, and it's made up of around 70 to 80% protein1.

Whey isolate is, as the name suggests, a more isolated form of protein. It's further filtered to remove more fats and carbs, leading to a protein powder that is 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose2.

This means that whey protein isolate tends to be easier to digest. It's better tolerated by those with sensitive stomachs than concentrate—which can cause gas, bloating, and gastrointestinal issues due to its slightly higher lactose content. Since it's higher in complete protein, whey isolate is also considered a more premium product.

A new way to get your whey fix

For these reasons, when mindbodygreen developed our first protein powder, we knew it had to feature whey isolate.

Our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is lower in lactose (compared to whey concentrate) for sensitive stomachs and made without fillers, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners. It also contains no added hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides and comes from grass-fed cows raised in Ireland and the Netherlands.

This is a clean, pure protein powder that makes it easy to support lean muscle mass and hit your daily protein needs.*

Each serving packs 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein and 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—the amount needed to activate the mTOR pathway3, which controls muscle protein synthesis, or the creation of new muscle.*

Available in chocolate and vanilla, each variety tastes great too—flavored with organic vanilla or cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon.

Hitting your daily protein needs (over 100 grams for most people) is an investment in energy and strength in the short term and healthy, comfortable aging in the long run.* And with grass-fed whey protein isolate+, it's a whole lot easier (and more delicious) to do.

The takeaway

Whey isolate contains less lactose than whey concentrate, making it better for those with sensitive stomachs. It's what you'll find in grass-fed whey protein isolate+, mindbodygreen's new, clean protein that supports building lean muscle mass and hitting daily goals in a delicious and highly digestible way.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits
Functional Food

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits

Merrell Readman

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine
Functional Food

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine

Renae Rockwell

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits
Functional Food

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits

Merrell Readman

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine
Functional Food

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine

Renae Rockwell

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits
Functional Food

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits

Merrell Readman

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine
Functional Food

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine

Renae Rockwell

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits
Functional Food

This Sea Vegetable Is Packed With Undeniable Gut Health Benefits

Merrell Readman

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine
Functional Food

This Executive Chef Is Using Functional Nutrition To Revolutionize American Cuisine

Renae Rockwell

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.