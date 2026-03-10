Do Collagen Supplements Work? A Review Of 100+ Trials Has Results
Collagen has been the “it girl” of supplements for years now (a decade even?). It’s stirred into coffee, blended into smoothies, and added to everything from protein bars to beauty drinks.
But despite its popularity, questions still linger. Does collagen actually work once you ingest it? And if so, what benefits are truly backed by research? A new large-scale scientific review set out to answer those questions by analyzing results from more than 100 clinical trials on collagen supplementation. Here’s what you need to know (and how to choose the best supplement).
About the study
The goal of this research was to evaluate the overall health effects of collagen supplementation by synthesizing existing high-quality evidence. To do this, researchers conducted what’s known as an umbrella review.
An umbrella review analyzes previously published systematic reviews and meta-analyses to capture the full breadth of available data. So for this study, researchers analyzed 16 systematic reviews that encompassed 113 randomized controlled trials of nearly 8,000 total participants.
They then pooled results across those studies to evaluate collagen’s impact on a variety of health outcomes, including skin health, joint health, muscle function, body composition, cardiometabolic markers, and even oral health.
Overall, collagen supplementation showed consistent benefits in several areas.
Collagen may improve skin elasticity & hydration*
One of the most well-supported benefits of collagen supplementation relates to skin structure.
Across multiple clinical trials, collagen intake was associated with improvements in skin elasticity and hydration, two key markers of skin health.* These results support what researchers call an “inside-out” approach to skin care by supporting the underlying structural components of the skin, including the extracellular matrix that gives skin its firmness and resilience.*
Importantly, the improvements appeared to increase with longer supplementation periods, suggesting collagen works gradually as skin tissue remodels over time rather than being a quick fix. Of course, there aren’t any quick fixes to improving long-term skin health.
It also supports joint health*
The evidence for collagen’s role in joint health is also strong.
Across studies, collagen supplementation was associated with:*
- Reduced joint discomfort
- Improved stiffness
- Better overall joint function scores
Scientists believe collagen may help by stimulating cartilage and connective tissue production while also supporting a healthy inflammatory balance. Once again, longer supplementation durations were linked with greater improvements, reinforcing the idea that collagen’s benefits accumulate gradually.
It may help muscle health*
While protein supplements like whey are more known for their role in supporting muscle mass, collagen can also help.
Researchers observed improvements in:
- Fat-free mass (lean mass)
- Muscle architecture
- Maximal strength
However, the supplement did not consistently improve short-term exercise recovery, such as reducing post-workout soreness or speeding strength recovery within 24–48 hours (whey is still a more effective choice for those outcomes).
Collagen may indirectly support metabolic health*
Collagen also has the potential to influence body composition. Not only can taking it daily increase lean mass (like muscle and other connective tissues), but it may also help with fat loss.
These changes could potentially support metabolic health over time, since lean muscle mass plays an important role in energy metabolism.
How to supplement with collagen
Most research on collagen supplements focuses on hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which are broken down into smaller amino acids that are easier for the body to absorb.
Clinical trials typically use daily doses ranging from about 5 to 15+ grams (studies show that taking 5-10 grams daily is sufficient in supporting skin health, but a 15- to 20-gram daily dose better supports muscle).
beauty & gut collagen+ is a great option to take daily as it provides 17.7 grams of premium collagen peptides (types I & III) sourced from grass-fed cows. Plus it includes complementary ingredients (including hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, and vitamins C and E) to support skin, joint, and gut health from multiple angles.*
The takeaway
This massive review of more than 100 clinical trials found consistent benefits of collagen for skin elasticity, hydration, joint comfort, and connective tissue health, with effects that appear to build gradually over time.* And while it’s not a quick fix, studies show it can be an easy (and even tasty) way to support skin and structural health as you age.