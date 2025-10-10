How Much Collagen Do You Need To Support Muscle Strength?
Collagen is best known for its skin-related benefits, but these peptides have perks far beyond keeping your complexion tight (though that is a worthy one to mention). In fact, collagen can even support muscles. It is a protein after all.
However, the ideal dosage for muscle health differs from what you'll need to maintain general skin elasticity. Here's how much collagen to take for daily muscle strength and how to spot a high-quality supplement.
How much collagen to take for muscle support
While collagen is not a complete protein, it still delivers plenty of amino acids that can contribute to muscle mass. In fact, in one small clinical study, men who took collagen daily while participating in an exercise program gained more muscle mass1 than those who only completed the exercise program.
Those in the research study were given 15 grams of collagen peptides—an important distinction, given that many collagen supplements provide between 2 and 10 grams of collagen for skin benefits.
Research in this area of collagen supplementation is still quite young, but it's undeniable that collagen does provide some amino acids, even if it's not a complete protein on its own.
Now, this doesn't mean you should be taking collagen supplements instead of protein powder. In fact, you may even want to take them together if you really want to enhance muscle gains. Many experts suggest getting at least 100 grams of protein per day, and getting 0.7 to 1 grams per pound of bodyweight per day for optimal health and muscle building. A collagen supplement can give you a head start, but you'll want to incorporate multiple sources of protein throughout your day.
When vetting high-quality collagen powders, look for grass-fed hydrolyzed peptides for optimal absorption and efficacy, plus extra healthy ingredients to make the blend worth your money.
See, some powders include additional skin support from hyaluronic acid and biotin, while others boast muscle recovery benefits from L-glutamine. You may also find formulas that feature additional vitamins for overall well-being. Either way, you'll want something multifaceted to suit your needs.
Not sure where to start? Check out this curated list of the best high-quality collagen supplements on the market (all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.) to help you out.
The takeaway
Collagen supplements have been shown to increase muscle mass when combined with a strength-focused exercise regimen. However, the dose provided for these muscle benefits was 15 grams, so look for a collagen supplement with a hefty dose if you'd like to achieve a similar goal.
Not to mention, you'll want your collagen to come from a high-quality source; here's everything you need to know about where collagen comes from.