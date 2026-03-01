Interested In Colostrum? Pair It With This For Even More Skin Benefits
Everyone seems to be talking about colostrum supplements these days. As interest grows, so do the claims. While many people report improvements in skin and hair after adding colostrum to their routine, the strongest research to date centers on the powder’s gut and immune benefits thanks to the unique blend of bioactives, including immunoglobulins (like IgG), growth factors, and lactoferrin.*
That doesn’t mean your skin can’t benefit from this supplement. It just signals you may want to pair colostrum with a more targeted ingredient if glowing, resilient skin is your goal.* And that ingredient is eggshell membrane.
What is eggshell membrane?
Eggshell membrane? Yes, we know it sounds weird, but hear us out! This is the delicate layer between the egg white and shell that has been separated and purified to become a concentrated source of collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin.*
What makes this ingredient particularly interesting is that these nutrients exist together in a naturally occurring matrix. Instead of isolating one single compound (i.e., just collagen or just elastin), eggshell membrane delivers multiple connective tissue–supporting components in tandem. That built-in synergy helps support skin elasticity, hydration, and overall structural integrity, while also benefiting joints and other connective tissues.*
Here’s how.
Skin health
Emerging research suggests eggshell membrane supplementation can lead to visible improvements in skin elasticity and barrier function.*
In one clinical study, participants taking 300 milligrams of a branded eggshell membrane ingredient (Ovoderm®) daily for five weeks experienced a 12% increase in skin elasticity1.* What’s more, 100% of participants reported satisfaction with their facial skin softness by the end of the trial.
Another study found that after 60 days of daily supplementation, participants saw significant improvements in their skin’s protective barrier—an essential factor in helping skin retain moisture and maintain a smooth, supple appearance.*
These benefits likely stem from the ingredient’s structural makeup. Collagen and elastin help maintain firmness and flexibility, while glycosaminoglycans like hyaluronic acid support hydration by binding water within the skin.*
Benefits also extend to the joints
Because these same structural compounds are found throughout the body, eggshell membrane also supports joint comfort and mobility.*
In research involving older adults with joint concerns, 300 milligrams daily led to significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and physical function, with measurable changes appearing in as little as 20 days.* Studies in active populations have found similar support for connective tissue resilience from exercise.*
In other words, the same nutrients that help skin look more elastic and hydrated also help keep joints moving comfortably.*
Why pairing it with colostrum makes sense
Colostrum and eggshell membrane work in different yet complementary ways. Colostrum helps support gut integrity and immune balance, both of which play a foundational role in overall skin health via the gut-skin axis.* And eggshell membrane delivers targeted structural nutrients that directly support elasticity, hydration, and connective tissue strength.*
Colostrum and eggshell membrane can be combined in supplement form. Clinical research has used 2 grams of grass-fed colostrum (standardized to 20% IgG) with 300 milligrams of Ovoderm®, the same branded eggshell membrane ingredient used in clinical research.
Just mix it with water (or any cold or room temperature beverage) daily to start seeing results. Here’s how to take it for maximum benefits.
The takeaway
Colostrum powders can provide an array of benefits, most notable for gut and immune support.* For more targeted skin benefits, pairing it with eggshell membrane (which provides collagen, elastin, and hydration-supporting compounds) may offer more comprehensive support for the skin.*