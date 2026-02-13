Interested In Colostrum? Here’s How To Take It For Maximum Benefits
Colostrum supplements have garnered a lot of attention recently. These powders contain a unique blend of bioactives (like immunoglobulins, growth factors, and lactoferrin) that support gut integrity, immune resilience, and even recovery.*
Because those benefits are tied to biologically active compounds, how you take colostrum actually matters. From dosing and timing to what you mix it with, a few simple strategies can help preserve its potency and ensure you’re getting the most out of every scoop. Here’s what to know before you add it to your routine.
Take it daily (don’t cycle it)
Consistency is crucial when it comes to colostrum. Many of its benefits, especially those tied to gut lining support and immune modulation, build over time.
Colostrum contains immunoglobulins (like IgG) and helps support a healthy gut environment.* It also delivers growth factors that may help maintain the integrity of the intestinal lining.* These processes aren’t instant. Instead, they rely on regular exposure to those bioactives.
Only add it to cold beverages
The bioactives in colostrum are delicate. Excessive heat can denature these proteins, altering their structure, reducing their activity, and making the powder less effective.* So that means you shouldn’t mix this powder with hot coffee, tea, or baked goods.
The best way to take colostrum is by adding it to cold or room temperature liquids like water, iced coffee, or smoothies.
Opt for a 2-gram dose
Dosing depends on the product, but most colostrum supplements provide between 1 and 3 grams per serving. Overall, many people start with around 2 grams daily.*
Also, look for products standardized for immunoglobulin content (often listed as a percentage of IgG). Standardization gives you a clearer sense of what you’re actually getting beyond just grams of powder. Products that provide at least 20% IgG are a great place to start.
Pair it with complementary ingredients
While colostrum comes with a lot of unique and beneficial bioactives, pairing it with other science-backed ingredients can help you see even more results.*
body & beauty colostrum+ is a prime example. This powder provides 2 grams of ethically sourced bovine colostrum, along with 300 milligrams of Ovoderm® and eggshell membrane supplement. Eggshell membrane? That’s right. It may sound weird, but eggshell membrane is a natural source of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid (skin health essentials).
Ovoderm® is clinically studied for improving skin hydration1 and elasticity, as well as supporting joint function.*
While colostrum helps nourish and maintain gut and immune health (which indirectly influences skin and inflammation pathways), eggshell membrane works more directly on connective tissues.*
The takeaway
As with any supplement, quality and consistency matters. To get the most out of your colostrum routine, take it daily, avoid high heat, use an evidence-informed dose, and consider pairing it with ingredients like eggshell membrane for added skin and joint benefits.*