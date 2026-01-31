Healthier Hair? Smoother Skin? What Reviewers Noticed After Trying This Collagen
Collagen has earned its reputation as a beauty staple. And it’s not just hype. Research shows collagen plays a role in supporting skin elasticity, hydration1, nail health, and even muscle growth.* That said, not all collagen powders are created equal. The source of the collagen, how it’s processed, and the nutrients paired with it all influence what benefits you may actually notice.
If a clean, thoughtfully formulated supplement matters to you, mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+ checks all the boxes. It’s made with 17.7 grams of premium collagen peptides (types I & III) sourced from grass-fed cows. Plus it includes complementary ingredients (including hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, and vitamins C and E) to support beauty and gut health from multiple angles.*
Many reviewers say they’ve been using this collagen daily for months (if not years!), and continue to lean on it for the same reason: it’s easy to take, fits seamlessly into their routine, and delivers results they can actually feel and see.
Here’s what they’ve noticed most.
A consistent part of my routine
“I've adopted this into my regimen consistently and my hair and skin are thriving. My digestion has been good with this (even while on hiatus from usual probiotic). I drink this with water, juices, smoothies, and in oatmeal. The unflavored version goes well without everything.”*
–Angelique P.
My favorite
“I have been adding beauty & gut collagen+ to my coffee for a few years, and I love the flavor. I've noticed a significant improvement in my stomach issues, and I believe I’ve also seen a difference in my skin and nails. I would highly recommend it!”*
–Shelby S.
A great addition
“This has been a true winner for me! I love the taste and the flexibility of mixing with my preferred beverages. I have noticed a significant change in the overall appearance of my hair, skin, and nails—especially during our dry winters!”
–Mikki M.
RELATED READ: The Creamiest Maple Collagen Latte Is A Must-Try
For hair & gut health
“I’ve been using this daily for a year now. I feel like it gives me good gut health and I like how thick and full my hair feels.”
–Carol B.
The best collagen
“This is one of my favorite supplements. My dietitian recommended it almost two years ago. I love the combination of ingredients and the added benefit of hyaluronic acid and l-glutamine. I also notice my hair health is drastically improved when I take this daily. I add it to my coffee every morning.”*
–Amanda E.
Magical
“I’ve been using this collagen powder for over a year and the difference it’s made is remarkable. My skin is radiant, and I no longer have gut issues. I use the unflavored collagen in my morning coffee and my coffee is just as delicious as it was without the powder. Get this—you will be happy you did.”*
–Jan G.
Delicious drink
“My husband and I have been drinking this every morning for the last 4 or 5 years now, and it’s been a great addition to our protein shake. Our skin and nails are in the best shape as a result!”*
–Allison P.
Excellent
“I've been using this product for more than a year. I love it. My hair and nails grow like crazy. - among other benefits.”*
–Lacy L
The takeaway
The secret to getting real results is finding a high-quality collagen formula with ingredients you can feel good about and staying consistent with it. Ready to help your skin and hair look their best? Add beauty & gut collagen+ to your routine today.*