Beauty

7 Ingredients To Look For In A Collagen Supplement

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
April 24, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Maya Gavrilyuk / iStock
April 24, 2025

Taking a skin supplement will not replace your daily topical routine by any means. However, if you already have your regimen down pat, adding this step to your list can help you level up your complexion—but only if you invest in a trusted product. 

As with topical serums and creams, it's essential to do the necessary research before spending money on a skin supplement if you seek real results. But what makes a beauty supplement worth the price? Here's one telltale sign to keep an eye out for. 

What you should look for in beauty supplements.

The giveaway: a multifaceted supplement with more than just one skin-loving ingredient. Think about it: If you're going to take a supplement for skin hydration, a supplement for healthy skin aging, and a supplement for antioxidant support, you'll rack up a hefty bill pretty quickly. 

However, finding one supplement that has more than one ingredient to support your skin will ensure you check multiple boxes without spending too much or cluttering up your counter.

That being said, you want the formula to include multiple ingredients at effective, science-backed doses. See, many supplements contain complexes with numerous antioxidants and botanicals—but when you look at the back of the label, you'll only find them in minimal amounts (or in some "blend" lacking transparency on ingredient-level dosing altogether).

So make sure your supplement actually gives you the most bang for your buck. One trusted option: mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. With just one serving of this collagen powder, you'll have more than just one or two beneficial ingredients in your cup.

Below, find everything in our formula, plus why we infused additional nutrients and bioactives into each scoop:* 

So if you're looking for a skin supplement that has more than just one function, look no further than mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. Not to mention, the powder form (available in unflavored and rich chocolate) makes this supplement easy and enjoyable to use every day. 

The takeaway. 

If you're going to spend your money on a skin supplement, you should prioritize multifunctional products to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

One of the best parts of opting for a collagen supplement like this one is the versatility—you can pop a scoop in your morning coffee, smoothie, protein shake, or oatmeal, and head out the door. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
