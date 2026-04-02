3 Foundational Ways To Recover Faster From Exercise, According To Experts
It’s easy to think of recovery as something that happens after the “real work” of your workout is done. But physiologically, recovery is where the real progress actually takes shape.
“Training provides the stimulus, but recovery is what allows the body to adapt,” explains exercise scientist Rachelle Reed, PhD, MS, ACSM-EP. Reed likes to think of it as an equation: training stress + recovery = adaptation.
“When you exercise, you create a temporary stress on muscles, connective tissue, and the cardiovascular system,” she explains. “Recovery processes, including protein repair, nervous system recalibration, sleep, and hormonal signaling, allow those systems to rebuild stronger.”
Repeatedly not supporting those recovery processes can blunt the muscle and strength gains many of us are looking for from our fitness routine. However, recovery requires daily maintenance (and not just a Sunday reset).
Here are three expert-backed foundational strategies that can have the biggest impact on how well (and quickly) you recover.
Prioritize sleep
“Sleep is one of the most effective and underrated recovery tools, says Reed. “During deep sleep, the body increases growth hormone release, supports muscle repair, and helps restore the central nervous system after training.”
If your sleep schedule is cut short, so are those processes.
“Chronically poor sleep also elevates cortisol and pro-inflammatory markers, creating the kind of internal stress environment that slows muscle recovery and can push the body toward overtraining,” says Reed.
Most adults need about seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night. Reed encourages athletes or highly active people, erring toward the higher end of that range.
Lean into the 3 nutritional “R”s of recovery
What (and when) you eat greatly impacts recovery.
“Focus on the '3 R's' of recovery: repair with protein, replenish with carbohydrates, and rehydrate with fluids,” says board-certified sports dietitian Stevie Smith, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CDN. “
What does this look like? For most, this just means eating a balanced meal (with 30+ grams of protein, veggies, and a carb source like potatoes, bread, rice, etc.) within an hour or two of a workout. “Each of these plays a vital role in supporting muscle repair and growth, physiological training adaptations (i.e., being able to lift heavier or run longer), and overall health.”
You can also “find a few snack or meal options that fit into your post-workout routine—like chocolate milk and a banana, greek yogurt with fruit and granola, or a smoothie made with fruit and your preferred protein powder,” says Smith. I use this protein powder every morning for breakfast.
This is the foundation, whether you are training for a big race or just getting into regular exercise.
Utilize heat therapy
“Heat therapy is all the rage now, and many fitness facilities are providing access to it – whether that’s through whole body heat therapy (like a sauna) or localized heat therapy (like recovery tools that provide heat to a certain muscle group),” says Reed.
Localized therapy (aka applying heat directly to the muscle) supports recovery as it increases blood flow directly to the muscle, which can help relax tissue and reduce stiffness or soreness.
Whereas heat exposure from sitting in a sauna1 “creates broader physiological responses, including increased circulation and mild cardiovascular stress (increased heart rate, increased sweat rate) that may promote relaxation after exercise,” says Reed.
The takeaway
Prioritizing quality sleep, refueling with the right mix of protein, carbs, and fluids, and incorporating heat therapy can help your body repair and adapt more efficiently.
These foundational habits turn recovery into a daily practice (not an afterthought), and set you up to make sustainable progress with your fitness goals.