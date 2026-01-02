Skip to Content
Should You Consume Protein Before Or After Your Workout?

January 02, 2026
woman drinking protein shake
Image by istock // VioletaStoimenova
January 02, 2026

One of the hardest parts of building lean muscle is starting a training program. There's so much to learn, from gym equipment to proper form to nuanced protein "rules" that many preach on social media. However, the rigidness of it all isn't always valid. 

As dietitian and fitness coach Holly Baxter explains on a mindbodygreen podcast episode, one of the most popular protein rituals isn't as all-or-nothing as it seems. Below, she busts a common myth about post-workout protein.

When should you consume protein post-workout?

Many gym-goers and protein fanatics say you should always consume your protein shake post-workout and definitely within an hour. But is that really true? According to Baxter, well, not so much. 

"It's not that narrow," she says of the post-workout protein window, adding that you could consume it one or two hours before or after your workout. As long as you fuel your muscles with protein at some point, you should be A-OK. The actual timeline isn't so stringent.

The more important factor? Your protein quality. Baxter suggests searching for a food source rich in essential amino acids and leucine—the latter of which can be used by your muscles to provide energy during a workout as well. 

So, yes, you can drink your protein shake before your workout if you prefer, or you can sip it within two hours of finishing. Translation? You don't have to rush home to your blender or drink your shake in the car.

Protein-rich snack ideas

You can always snag a high-quality protein powder and blend it with your favorite base. Want more? Consider one of the following protein-rich snacks instead:

1.

Greek yogurt parfait

2.

Trail mix

3.

Tuna salad

The takeaway

While many people say you should drink your protein shake right after your workout, you may have a longer window than you think.

What's more, you can totally consume protein pre-workout if that better suits your schedule. For more exercise tips, tune in to Baxter's episode below!