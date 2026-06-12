I Increased My Fiber Intake & Ditched Afternoon Cravings With This One Drink
Wellness trends can be a real test of critical thinking. They run the gambit of being so far-fetched your curiosity is piqued (but you have zero desire to actually do the thing) to being so surprisingly simple, you wonder why you haven’t been doing it all along.
Fiber falls into the latter camp, and I’ve been excited to see it gain the attention it deserves in the last year or so. Other people seem to agree, as it’s maintained its popularity since hitting the post-protein spotlight.
So when I started thinking more about my own daily fiber intake, I was struck with the sad realization that despite a master’s degree in nutrition (and an overall healthy diet), I wasn’t always getting enough. Most adults need between 25 to 38 grams of fiber daily1, yet 95% of us are falling short.
I’ve tried fiber products in the past and never truly loved any of them. But when we launched our debloat+ with GLP-1 support it felt like something new that might fill the gap for me.
My afternoon cravings for sweets vanished*
I initially was drawn to debloat+ for its fiber content (9 grams of soluble fiber in one easily dissolvable stick pack). Just a few days after starting it, I noticed a welcome change to my afternoon cravings.*
Typically, I eat a balanced lunch of protein paired with some veggies, usually in the form of a big messy salad, with some type of complex carb in the mix. But even despite a well-rounded intake of macros, I was almost always craving something sweet afterwards. I’d usually turn to dark chocolate, and while there is no shame at all in that game, it started to feel more like a habit than a necessity.
I began drinking debloat+ right after breakfast or lunch, (I just used a spoon and mixed it with water). I noticed that these automatic cravings weren’t cropping up as often. I was finishing up lunch and moving on with my day without even thinking about a sweet treat (unheard of!).*
I attribute this to two things.
- The watermelon flavor or debloat+ actually tastes like a sweet treat itself—fruity, light, and refreshing. It was something I actually looked forward to drinking, and it satisfied that craving for sweetness.
- debloat+ contains a clinically researched2 prebiotic fiber called Fibersol®-2 that has been shown to promote fullness and satisfaction after meals, thanks to its natural ability to support the body’s own GLP-1 production.*
By adding this drink to my routine, I was getting what I needed to make balanced choices from both angles. The mental game of, Do I really need to eat this sugary thing right now? was lifted. I’m not saying I never enjoy something sweet mid-afternoon, but these days it feels like more of a conscious choice than a compulsion. I’m into that!
I felt less snacky overall*
Food is energy, so in between lunch and dinner I often find myself needing a pick-me-up to get through the day and retain some mental and physical power. That being said, it can be all too easy to go off the rails with snacks in terms of both quality and quantity, eating out of boredom versus need.
Once I started regularly sipping debloat+, those satiety benefits I mentioned earlier continued throughout the entire day. I wasn’t constantly thinking about my next snack or reaching for something every time I went to the kitchen for more water. I felt noticeably more satisfied between lunch and dinner.*
My digestion also improved*
Before focusing on my fiber intake, I took a deep dive into the role of protein in my diet (like so many of us are these days). I discovered by being more intentional to get 100+ grams a day I feel stronger and more energetic, and I’m finally getting more of the muscle mass I’ve been working so hard for.
Unfortunately, this did make my digestion less than ideal (even with all the plant foods I complement my protein with). My regularity was off, and I often felt a heaviness in my gut that is hard to put a finger on.
After taking debloat+ with GLP-1 support for about a week, I realized my gut health really needed this tune up. I no longer had that heavy feeling in my stomach. I had zero digestive discomfort. And let’s just say things were running on a smooth schedule.*
I’ll give the probiotic strains in debloat+ the credit for giving my microbiome a much-needed boost. Bacillus coagulans (SNZ 1969®) and Bacillus subtilis (WelBac 40™) are clinically shown3 to actually survive digestion (unlike other strains) while easing gas and bloating, supporting abdominal comfort, promoting regularity, and enhancing overall digestion.* I’d say they checked all those boxes.
The takeaway
I think for those of us interested in health it can be easy to feel like we’re doing all the things while still missing the basics. For me, getting more fiber with debloat+ with GLP-1 support was a missing piece of the puzzle that actually became a daily habit I looked forward to. If your afternoon snackiness feels higher than usual or if your digestion is a bit sluggish, then adding this targeted prebiotic and probiotic supplement may be the way to go.