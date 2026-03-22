Follow This Formula To Make A Filling, Protein-Packed Salad
There’s nothing more sad or frustrating than a wimpy salad. Salads can be such a great way to get a ton (and a variety of) veggies into one meal. But if it leaves you feeling hungry in an hour, something has to change.
The key difference between a satisfying salad and one that falls flat is protein.
Start with a protein anchor
Ok, step one is pretty straightforward. It’s to add one meaningful protein source to the salad. Think of this ingredient that’s going to contribute anywhere from 80-100% of your salad’s minimal goal of 30 grams of protein.
What does that look like? It’s about four ounces of poultry, meat, or fish.
- Chicken breast: ~35 grams
- Tuna: 30 grams
- Salmon 28 grams
- Ground beef: 26 grams
For plant-based options, a ¾ cup of tofu and tempeh provide about 20 and 22 grams of protein, respectively.
This “anchor” is helpful for making sure your meal will actually have enough protein, stabilize blood sugar, support muscle health, and keep you full well beyond lunchtime.
And of course, four ounces is just a starting suggestion! You can take it down to three if you know you’re going to balance it out with a second (or third) boost.
You can layer in a boost
If you want your salad to be especially satisfying (or you have higher protein needs) adding a second source can make a big difference.
- 1 hard-boiled egg: 6 grams
- ¼ cup cheddar or crumbled feta: 6–7 grams
- 2 tablespoons hemp seeds: 6 grams
- ⅓ cup edamame: 6 grams
A common mistake? Relying on a mix of “boost” foods (like a sprinkle of seeds, a little cheese, maybe some beans) and ending up with a large salad that’s still relatively low in protein.
This may leave you feeling physically full and bloated, but not actually satisfied.
Don’t forget fiber & healthy fats
Protein is essential, but salads should also be fiber-rich. And eating cups of leafy green veggies isn’t enough (a 3-cup serving of raw spinach and kale has about 3-4.5 grams of total fiber).
And here’s where complex carbs come in. Beans are a great addition to salad because, in addition to providing about 7-8 grams of fiber per ½ cup, they also provide 7-8 grams of protein.
For a dressing? Go for something that’s avocado oil, olive oil, or Greek yogurt-based. Here are 6 homemade dressing recipes to try.
RELATED READ: This Is How Much Fiber You Need Per Day
A simple formula to follow
Ready to put it all together?
- Leafy green base: 2-3 cups of spinach, kale, romaine, arugula, etc.
- Protein anchor (20–30g): chicken, salmon, tofu, tempeh
- Complex carbs (⅓ -½ cup): Beans, lentils, quinoa, brown rice, potatoes, etc.
- Protein boost (optional): eggs, cheese, edamame
- Healthy fats: Dressings, nuts, seeds, avocados
Once you have this structure down, you can mix and match ingredients based on what you have on hand (without overthinking it).
The takeaway
A satisfying salad starts with a true protein anchor, not just a mix of small add-ons. From there, layering in fiber-rich foods like beans and lentils, plus healthy fats, is what helps keep you full, energized, and satisfied for hours.
Want a recipe to get you started? This spicy kale salad with a creamy harissa dressing is a crowd favorite.