Why Snackiness Suddenly Increases In Your 40s & What To Do About It
You’re eating balanced meals, staying active, and even paying more attention to your nutrition than ever. And still, your appetite feels… different. You’re hungrier between meals. Cravings may arise more frequently and hit harder. So, what’s going on?
Many women notice a sudden uptick in “snackiness” sometime in their 40s. While this shift is impacted by things like stress and busy schedules, it’s also related to hormones.
Around this time, the body begins a slow but steady shift in hormones and metabolism that can change how you experience hunger, fullness, and energy.
Let’s unpack what’s happening and how a few strategic nutrition tweaks can help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day.
Hormones, metabolic health & hunger
Fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone (hallmarks of perimenopause, which typically starts in your 40s) can have ripple effects on everything from mood and sleep to metabolism and appetite.
Estrogen, in particular, helps support insulin sensitivity1 (how well your body uses glucose for energy) and influences satiety hormones2 like leptin and ghrelin. When estrogen levels drop, insulin sensitivity often decreases too, meaning your body has a harder time using glucose efficiently. This may lead to blood sugar swings, energy dips, and cravings for quick carbs.
At the same time, cortisol (the body’s main stress hormone) tends to run higher and remain elevated longer in midlife. Between managing work, family, aging parents, and the physical stress of hormone fluctuations, many women find themselves in a near-constant “fight-or-flight” mode. High cortisol levels are known to increase appetite and cravings, especially for salty or sugary foods.
On top of that, muscle mass naturally starts to decline with age (as much as 8% per decade after 30, ahhh!!), which slows your metabolism. Less muscle means your body burns fewer calories at rest, so maintaining energy balance becomes trickier. And those small imbalances can show up as increased hunger or shifts in body composition.
How to curb unwanted snackiness and feel satisfied with what you eat
Now, snacking in general is not something to feel guilty about. Snacks can absolutely have a place in a healthy diet. They can help you meet your nutrient needs and stay energized between meals.
It’s about feeling good with how you eat that matters the most. That way, snacks become a conscious choice rather than a constant craving.
By focusing on a few foundational nutrition habits, you can help your body recalibrate hunger cues, support metabolic health, and keep energy levels steady.
Get at least 100 grams of protein a day
Protein really is the cornerstone of a satisfying meal, especially in your 40s and beyond. It steadies blood sugar after eating and helps release hormones3 that tell your brain you’ve had enough, making it easier to feel full and stay that way.
It also gives your body the amino acids it needs to build and maintain lean muscle. And that muscle does more also helps keep your metabolism humming by improving insulin sensitivity and increasing how many calories you burn at rest.*
But here’s the catch: Most women aren’t eating nearly enough protein. A good target is at least 30 grams per meal, and often more if you’re active. And shoot for at least 10 grams of protein for snacks. At a minimum, that’s 100 grams a day.
If that feels hard to hit consistently, adding a high-quality protein powder to your smoothie or oatmeal is an easy way to bridge the gap.
Prioritize fiber (especially soluble fiber)
Fiber is another nutrient that deserves extra attention during perimenopause. It helps slow digestion, steady blood sugar, and keep you fuller for longer—all key for curbing snackiness and maintaining energy.
Most adults in the U.S. are seriously under-consuming fiber: about 95% of us don’t meet the daily recommendation of 25-38 grams per day.
High-fiber diets4 are linked to better heart and metabolic health, which becomes increasingly important during perimenopause.
Soluble fiber, found in foods like oats, chia seeds, apples, and beans, is particularly beneficial. It forms a gel-like substance in your gut that helps regulate cholesterol and prolongs digestion—so you stay satisfied longer after meals.
Getting a meaningful amount of soluble fiber through diet alone may be challenging, and adding a fiber powder to the mix can be helpful.
mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support fits the bill. Just one serving provides 9 grams of dietary fiber from a clinically studied, soluble (and prebiotic) vegetable fiber. Research shows this specific fiber enhances satiety and fullness when taken with a meal (by naturally increasing GLP-15), supports cardiometabolic health, nourishes the gut microbiome6, and helps keep you regular.
Plus, it’s paired with two probiotic strains to further target gas and bloating.*
Choose complex carbs
Carbohydrates often get a bad rap, but the right types (think beans, lentils, potatoes, quinoa, and whole grains) are crucial for sustained energy and balanced hunger.
These complex carbs provide fiber and resistant starches that slow digestion and feed beneficial gut bacteria. They also supply glucose, your brain’s preferred energy source, helping to prevent energy crashes that often trigger snacking.
Including moderate portions of complex carbs in meals (even a small serving) can help you feel more satisfied and make it easier to maintain consistency with your eating habits.
Load up on non-starchy veggies
Non-starchy vegetables (like leafy greens, broccoli, peppers, and zucchini) add bulk, fiber, and micronutrients7 to your plate without a ton of calories. They’re key for creating meals that are visually and physically filling.
The volume and crunch of veggies can signal fullness to your brain, while their nutrients support healthy digestion, hormone balance, and cellular energy production. Aim to fill at least half your plate with colorful produce to naturally reduce overeating and enhance satisfaction.
The takeaway
Small, consistent tweaks make a big difference when it comes to satisfying your hunger. And that means building your plates (and snacks) with protein, fiber, complex, carbs and non-starchy veggies.
