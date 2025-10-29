Soluble fiber in particular (found in oats, chia, beans, and many fruits and vegetables) supports healthy GLP-1 activity. But most of us are way underconsuming fiber. On average, folks in the U.S. only get about 16 grams of fiber a day. However, we should be getting at least 25 grams1 (if not up to 38 grams) of this critical carb every day.