Integrative Health

This Is How Much Fiber You Need To Eat A Day To Lower Cholesterol

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 10, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Pixel-Stories / Stocksy
If you take a walk down the cereal aisle, you'll see lots of bran- or oat-based cereal adorned with a heart-healthy label and big letters claiming it can help lower cholesterol. That's because they contain a certain amount of fiber in each serving, and eating more fiber is one of the most effective, science-backed ways to lower cholesterol and improve your overall heart health. 

Currently, less than 5% of Americans1 are getting the recommended amounts of fiber daily (25-38 grams), and 86 million U.S. adults have borderline-high to high cholesterol levels (total cholesterol over 200 mg/hdL). So most of us can use more fiber in our lives. 

Here's what you need to know about how fiber can help lower cholesterol and the best foods and supplements to lean on. 

How does fiber lower cholesterol? 

Fiber is a unique complex carbohydrate that the body is not able to digest. Therefore, it passes through the digestive tract relatively unscathed. 

Soluble fiber is the type of fiber that helps lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in multiple ways: 

  1. It forms a gel-like substance in the intestines that attracts and traps cholesterol particles—preventing them from being absorbed2 into the bloodstream. 
  2. It also binds to bile acids3 in the intestine. Bile acids are released in the intestines to help digest fat, but this compound is also partially made of cholesterol. Once bile acids have completed their digestive duties, the body typically reabsorbs them and stores them for later. But when fiber is present in the intestines, bile acids are excreted (and so is that cholesterol). Then, the body uses circulating cholesterol to make new bile acids (decreasing the amount in your blood).     
  3. Not to mention, gut bacteria feed on and ferment prebiotic soluble fibers. This fermentation produces beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). When absorbed, SCFAs decrease cholesterol synthesis4 in the liver, lowering cholesterol in your bloodstream.

The other main classification of fiber is insoluble fiber. Insoluble fiber helps get things moving by making up the bulk of stool, promoting gut motility, and assisting elimination.

How much fiber do you need to eat?

In general, you should aim to reach 25 to 38 grams of total fiber intake—most adults are currently averaging about 16 grams a day5

But to significantly lower your cholesterol levels, you want to specifically focus on soluble fiber intake. 

Research shows that regular consumption of soluble fiber is associated with a 5–10% reduction6 in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels.

And eating 2 to 10 grams7 of soluble fiber daily is what's linked to these significant decreases (although aiming for the higher end of that range is better). 

5 foods high in soluble fiber

The thing is, most fibrous foods don't contain as much fiber (especially as much soluble fiber as you think). High-fiber foods like whole grains, fruits, veggies, legumes, nuts, and seeds contain a mix of both insoluble and soluble fiber. Here, we break down their specific soluble fiber contributions: 

Eating a variety of whole-plant foods daily can help you hit all your fiber goals to finally lower cholesterol. 

What about fiber supplements? 

If you are looking for more targeted support, fiber supplements can be a smart and easy choice to up your intake. 

Psyllium husk, guar beans, inulin, and beta-glucans are all types of soluble fiber commonly found in supplements, and all of them have clinical studies showing they can help lower cholesterol levels and maintain healthy levels.*

In fact, a 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis found that each 5-gram intake of soluble fiber could help reduce LDL cholesterol by up to 5.6% and total cholesterol by up to 3.2%13.* 

So, yes, fiber supplements are a great way to help manage cholesterol levels.* 

mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a unique option that provides 6 grams of fiber (as a completely flavorless powder) in each scoop. This fiber comes primarily from guar beans (in addition to green kiwifruit and mushrooms) that help tackle undesirable cholesterol levels14 as well as diversifying the gut microbiome, supporting short-chain fatty acid production, and keeping your bathroom schedule regular.* 

Not only can guar beans lower "bad cholesterol," but they can also raise good, HDL, cholesterol levels15.

Love this fiber

This fiber supplement is one of the best I've tried! It dissolves easily and doesn't become overly thick like many others. I started using a fiber supplement based on high cholesterol levels due to genetics and menopause so I appreciate a great product that is easy and enjoyable to use daily! —Roodi H.

And here's our full list of expert-vetted soluble fiber supplements.

The takeaway

Eating more soluble fiber is one of the best things you can do for your cholesterol. Specifically, aiming for up to 10 grams of soluble fiber a day (and even leaning on a high-quality supplement for support) can help decrease stubbornly high LDL and total cholesterol.* 

To see the most success, aim to get 25 to 38 grams of fiber daily, and give it at least three months before expecting to see a change on your cholesterol blood test. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

