Integrative Health

Research Finds One Cup Of This Nitrate-Rich Veggie May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
February 27, 2025
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Megan Thomas / Unsplash
February 27, 2025

It's no secret getting enough vegetables is important for your overall health, and particularly heart health. But which vegetables are best, and how much is actually enough?

According to research published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, the answer is leafy greens1.

A closer look at heart-healthy veggies

A team of researchers from Edith Cowan University, the Danish Cancer Society, and the University of Western Australia wanted to look at how leafy greens affected blood pressure and heart disease risk. Their focus was specifically on nitrate-rich vegetables, so think kale, collards, spinach, along with beets and garlic.

As cardiologist Alejandro Junger, M.D., previously explained to mbg, "Nitrate-containing nutrients are essential precursors of nitric oxide, which helps to relax the arterial walls and regulate the blood-clotting cascade2."

So for this study, the researchers looked at data from a 23-year-long study on over 50,000 people living in Denmark who had participated in the Danish Diet, Cancer, and Health Study. And, surprisingly enough, it didn't take too many nitrate-rich vegetables to help with heart health.

What they found

The team discovered that those who ate the most nitrate-rich vegetables, like leafy greens, not only had lower blood pressure but also a 12 to 26% lower risk of heart disease. But as it turns out, just 1 cup a day seemed to do the trick.

As lead researcher Catherine Bondonno, Ph.D., explains in a news release: "Our results have shown that by simply eating one cup of raw (or half a cup of cooked) nitrate-rich vegetables each day, people may be able to significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease."

She adds that the greatest reduction in risk was found for peripheral artery disease, which narrows the blood vessels in the legs. "However," she says, "we also found people had a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure."

It's also worth noting that previous research by Edith Cowan University has found nitrate-rich vegetables support muscle function and strength, too. A win-win for muscles and the heart!

The takeaway

Leafy greens and other nitrate-rich vegetables are important for heart health, as well as muscle function. And according to this recent research, you may only need a cup a day to reap the benefits.

Try adding them to your day with a salad or simple side. As Bondonno notes, sneaky hacks like blending your veggies into a good old green smoothie is a great way to get all the heart-healthy rewards.

More On This Topic

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals

Sarah Regan

Wait — Blood Sugar Affects Your Heart? Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

Wait — Blood Sugar Affects Your Heart? Here's What To Know

Ava Durgin

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

