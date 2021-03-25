mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
This Underrated Root Veggie Has Serious Heart Health Benefits

This Underrated Root Veggie Has Serious Heart Health Benefits

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
This Underrated Root Veggie Has Serious Heart Health Benefits

Image by Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH / Contributor

March 25, 2021 — 23:32 PM

We like to think the underdog always comes out on top, but when it comes to “superfoods,” it seems the popular green guys get all the glory. But it’s not all kale and avocado all the time. If you’re looking out for your heart, cardiologist and New York Times best-selling author, Alejandro Junger, M.D., says you better be eating more beets

The beneficial, yet underrated, root vegetable is “an incredible source of nitrate-containing nutrients,” Junger tells mbg. Nitrate-containing nutrients are essential precursors of nitric oxide, which helps to relax the arterial walls and regulate the blood clotting cascade, he explains. 

So, what does all of that mean in non-medical jargon? 

Heart-health benefits of beets.

Nitric oxide is a naturally-occurring molecule produced in the body. It helps signal beneficial responses in the cardiovascular system, Junger says. That includes vasodilation, which relaxes the blood vessels (aka arteries) and helps both oxygen and blood circulate throughout the body efficiently. 

When the blood vessels are relaxed, blood pressure can lower into a healthy range, which may protect against heart disease and stroke

Nitric oxide has also been shown to decrease the rate of blood clot formation and reduce blood clot strength, making nitrite-rich foods, like beets, a potential intervention against blood clots. So, all in all, beets are really great for the cardiovascular system.

Advertisement

How to add beets to your diet.

You can start your morning with beet pancakes, a hydrating beet juice, or a smoothie made with beetroot powder. If you’re not partial to raw beets in a salad, try topping your greens with a pink goddess dressing instead, or cooking them into your pasta sauce for lunch and/or dinner.

Bottom Line. 

If you weren't shopping for beets as frequently as leafy greens, it's time to rethink that grocery list. This underrated root vegetable has serious heart benefits, from lowering blood pressure to decreasing your risk of blood clots—all thanks to their nitrate-containing nutrients.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Exactly How To Become A Health Coach: A Step-By-Step Guide

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Exactly How To Become A Health Coach: A Step-By-Step Guide
Functional Food

Why We Need To Rethink The Word "Superfood", From A Functional Medicine Expert

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why We Need To Rethink The Word "Superfood", From A Functional Medicine Expert
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Functional Food

The One Immune-Supporting Food This RD Won't Leave The Grocery Store Without

Abby Moore
The One Immune-Supporting Food This RD Won't Leave The Grocery Store Without
Nature

This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better

Emma Loewe
This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better
Sex

Are You Not A Very Sexual Person? You Might Resonate With This Term

Stephanie Barnes
Are You Not A Very Sexual Person? You Might Resonate With This Term
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

You've Heard Of Pimple Patches — Now Welcome Dark Spot Patches

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Pimple Patches — Now Welcome Dark Spot Patches
Women's Health

Does Sex Kinda Hurt For You? You Might Want To Try This OB/GYN-Approved Device

Abby Moore
Does Sex Kinda Hurt For You? You Might Want To Try This OB/GYN-Approved Device
Beauty

Yogurt, Potato Flour & 7 Other Ingredients That Make Dull Hair Shine Like Silk

Jamie Schneider
Yogurt, Potato Flour & 7 Other Ingredients That Make Dull Hair Shine Like Silk
Social Good

An On-The-Ground Look At The Water Crisis In Tanzania + How To Help

Burhani M. Mustapha
An On-The-Ground Look At The Water Crisis In Tanzania + How To Help
Home

This "Lazy Gardening" Technique Is Perfect For Planting Newbies

Julia Guerra
This "Lazy Gardening" Technique Is Perfect For Planting Newbies
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Stop Procrastinating Going To Bed, From A Sleep Psychologist

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Stop Procrastinating Going To Bed, From A Sleep Psychologist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/root-veggie-for-heart-health-benefits

Your article and new folder have been saved!