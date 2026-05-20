Is This The Drink Of The Summer? Yes & It Also Has 22 Grams Of Protein
Temps are rising, workouts are getting sweatier, and recovery (plus hydration) is top of mind, so you can do it all again tomorrow. One crucial part of recovery is getting enough protein, and protein powders have become a staple in this routine. However, traditional protein powders often come in dessert-esque flavors (like vanilla or chocolate). While I personally love adding a vanilla powder to my yogurt bowl, these flavors lean more towards a milkshake than a refreshing summer sip. And that’s not always the vibe.
The solution? A clear whey protein powder. These powders create a lighter, more juice-like beverage when mixed with water. This change of taste and texture is due to the whey protein undergoing additional filtration and purification steps that remove more fat, carbohydrates, and lactose.
mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ was just voted the best clear whey protein by Men’s Health, and reviewers couldn’t agree more. Each serving of this pink lemonade powder provides 22 grams of protein per serving (with 2.5 grams of leucine to support muscle protein synthesis.*), and no artificial flavors or colors. It also provides just the right amount of sweetness. Here’s what folks are saying about it.
It’s refreshing
“This clear whey is tart and refreshing, like a juicy Starburst without the heavy sweetness. It truly tastes like pink lemonade when mixed with water (which is surprisingly rare in the protein powder world), except it's sugar-free and has no artificial aftertaste. It has this cute pink hue (from fruit and vegetable juice, not synthetic dyes) that makes it feel like a treat. The end result is a light, hydrating drink that happens to pack a serious protein punch, without any artificial flavors, gums, and sugar alcohols.”
–Hannah Margaret Allen, mindbodygreen executive editor (read her full review here)
It’s the best-tasting clear whey
“This has become my mid-morning lifesaver. With 22 grams of high-quality protein and only 100 calories in one scoop, it’s just enough to hold me over without feeling like a full second meal.* I can throw it in a shaker and take it with me anywhere (car, post-workout, between meetings).
What's really surprised me is the ripple effect it has on the rest of my day. On the days I drink it, I'm not just less hungry before noon, but I'm more satiated all day.* I don't inhale my lunch. I don't go back for a second (or third) piece of chocolate in the afternoon. Plus, the 3 p.m. munchies are pretty much gone.”*
–Ava Durgin, assistant health editor (read her full review here)
Great for getting 100+ grams of protein daily
“Over the last month, I’ve been trying to stay really on top of my protein intake to surpass 100 grams per day, and the clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ makes it easier than I could have imagined. The light, fruity flavor makes me actually want to drink it, and it’s especially delicious mixed with a frother and poured over ice (I add my creatine to it, too!). I love knowing that I’m getting 22 grams of protein in one glass. I’m already planning to pack it on all my summer trips.”
–Ailsa Cowell, health editor
Truly, not too sweet
“I hesitantly bought this product , trusting that it was described as not too sweet. Pleasantly surprised to find that is true. I don’t tolerate sweet flavored drinks and can’t even stand to smell them! But clear whey protein is very mild and tastes so good! I am very pleased.”
–Diane B
I use it every day
“I love this protein powder and use it every day. The pink lemonade flavor is like a treat mid-afternoon. I eat meat protein once a day and was looking for another way to add protein to my diet. This whey is a great alternative to other wheys that you mix into a shake.”
–Lynda S.
Tasty & easy to drink
“Thank you for making a clear protein that is easy to drink and tastes good. The powder completely dissolves. When made with cold water, it is actually refreshing. I suggest mixing in a shaker bottle, waiting a minute, and pouring into another vessel to drink it.”
–J.A.
The best way to get 22 grams of protein
“Sometimes, protein powders taste overly chalky in drinks (which is very likely with plant proteins or low-quality whey). Not this clear protein. It truly just tastes like lemonade, to the point where I’m forgetting I’m drinking 22 grams (!!) of high-quality protein with each serving. All with zero sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no emulsifiers. It also makes hitting my daily protein goal realistic.”
–Analise C. (read her full review here)
The takeaway
Ready to give clear whey a try? Now’s the perfect time, as you can save 20% on your order (one-time purchases and subscriptions) with code SUMMER20.