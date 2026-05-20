Is This The Drink Of The Summer? Yes & It Also Has 22 Grams Of Protein

“Over the last month, I’ve been trying to stay really on top of my protein intake to surpass 100 grams per day, and the clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ makes it easier than I could have imagined. The light, fruity flavor makes me actually want to drink it, and it’s especially delicious mixed with a frother and poured over ice (I add my creatine to it, too!). I love knowing that I’m getting 22 grams of protein in one glass. I’m already planning to pack it on all my summer trips.”