Having clear whey protein+ already prepped in my gym bag solves that instantly. I can get a solid dose of protein in right after my workout, no matter where I am. And the timing actually matters more than I realized. Each serving contains 2.5 grams of leucine, the amino acid that essentially flips the switch on muscle protein synthesis, signaling your body to start repairing and building muscle.* So while I'm opening my laptop and settling in, my body is already doing the recovery work it needs to do.