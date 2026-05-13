This Clear Protein Fixed My Morning Slump & Constant Snacking
I always wake up hungry, which means I’m eating breakfast around 6:45 or 7 a.m. every morning. This also means there are a solid five hours until it's an appropriate time for lunch. But by midmorning, I am ravenous.
The problem is, a 10 a.m. snack isn’t always realistic. I’m usually already deep into my workday, out and about, or nowhere near a kitchen. And if I don’t already have something prepped, I tend to just push through until lunch. The result? Low energy and that slightly anxious, hangry feeling that makes focusing way harder than it should be.
It’s a habit I’ve had for years—white-knuckling it until lunch because it’s “not time to eat yet.” I’ve tried everything to fix it like eating bigger breakfasts, having two smaller meals, or pushing breakfast later, but nothing really stuck.
Over the past few months, I’ve finally discovered my solution: mindbodygreen's clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
How I hit my protein goals & stay full until lunch
This has become my mid-morning lifesaver. With 22 grams of high-quality protein and only 100 calories in one scoop, it’s just enough to hold me over without feeling like a full second meal.* I can throw it in a shaker and take it with me anywhere (car, post-workout, between meetings).
What's really surprised me is the ripple effect it has on the rest of my day. On the days I drink it, I'm not just less hungry before noon, but I'm more satiated all day.* I don't inhale my lunch. I don't go back for a second (or third) piece of chocolate in the afternoon. Plus, the 3 p.m. munchies are pretty much gone.
That's the power of protein. It's the most satiating macronutrient1, and it helps keep your blood sugar balanced throughout the day.* So you avoid that familiar afternoon crash that has you reaching for caffeine or something sweet.
Hitting my post-workout protein goals
It’s also been a game-changer after workouts. Lately, I’ve been loving group classes followed by working from a coffee shop, but that routine comes with a predictable challenge. I finish a workout, sit down to work, and suddenly the pastry case is very persuasive.
Having clear whey protein+ already prepped in my gym bag solves that instantly. I can get a solid dose of protein in right after my workout, no matter where I am. And the timing actually matters more than I realized. Each serving contains 2.5 grams of leucine, the amino acid that essentially flips the switch on muscle protein synthesis, signaling your body to start repairing and building muscle.* So while I'm opening my laptop and settling in, my body is already doing the recovery work it needs to do.
And if I do end up grabbing a latte or something sweet, I’m pairing it with protein instead of just running on sugar alone, which makes a noticeable difference in how I feel after.
My pre-dinner hack
One of the more unexpected ways I’ve been using it is before going out to dinner, especially when I know it’s going to be more carb-heavy.
When I’m out with friends, I’m not thinking about protein. I’m ordering what sounds good, having a drink, and enjoying it. But I’ve noticed that going into those meals overly hungry usually leads to overeating and feeling bloated and sluggish afterward.
Now, I’ll have a serving of clear protein beforehand. It takes the edge off just enough that I can eat more intuitively, feel satisfied, and still enjoy everything without going overboard. It also helps me round out my total protein intake for the day, which may otherwise fall short.
Why I actually like this one
If you’ve ever struggled with traditional protein powders feeling too heavy or overly creamy, this is where clear whey stands out. It’s still whey protein isolate, just further filtered so it’s lighter, lower in carbs and fat, and easy on the stomach. Instead of a milkshake vibe, it’s more like a refreshing drink (closer to lemonade than a smoothie).
You’re still getting the benefits you want from a protein powder, like support for muscle recovery, performance, and satiety, but in a format that feels a lot more flexible and easy to fit into your day.*
It’s also refreshingly simple with no artificial flavors, dyes, or fillers. And it’s third-party tested to make sure what’s on the label is actually what you’re getting.
The takeaway
After years of staring down the clock until lunchtime, I've learned that the best healthy habits aren't the ones that require the most willpower; they're the ones that remove the need for it altogether. That's what clear whey protein+ has done for me. It didn’t have to completely change my diet, track my macros obsessively, or eat on a schedule that doesn't work for my life. It just filled a gap I'd been ignoring for years.
If you're someone who's constantly fighting hunger between meals, struggling to hit your protein goals, or just looking for something light and easy to grab on busy days, mindbodygreen's clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is 100% worth trying.