9 High-Fiber, High-Protein Snacks That Actually Keep You Full
Thoughtful snacks help bridge the gap between meals, stabilize blood sugar, and contribute meaningful nutrients toward your daily needs. They should not send you back to the kitchen 30 minutes later looking for “a little something else.”
But oftentimes, they do. Many snacks fall short because they’re carb-heavy, low in protein, or missing fiber altogether. Granola bars, fruit alone, or even “healthy” baked goods can spike your blood sugar quickly and leave you hungry again in an hour.
However, the right combination of nutrients can steady blood sugar, curb cravings, and make it easier to show up balanced at your next meal. That’s where fiber and protein come in. Together, they slow digestion, support satiety hormones, and help you feel genuinely satisfied.
I like to follow this simple formula that takes the guesswork out of whether or not a snack is balanced and filling.
A snacktime formula
When I’m building (or recommending) a snack, my goal is to aim for at least 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.
That threshold tends to be enough to make a real dent in hunger. It also helps chip away at bigger daily targets. Most adults benefit from roughly 100+ grams of protein and 25–38 grams of fiber per day, but trying to cram that into three meals can feel overwhelming.
Adding 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber at snack time makes those goals much more realistic. It’s also an easy way to sneak in another serving of produce, legumes, nuts, or seeds without overthinking it.
Below are some of my go-to snack combinations that hit those numbers. They’re simple, satisfying, and flexible. If your protein needs are higher, just bump up the portion or add a second protein source.
Savory snacks
- ¾ cup cottage cheese with 1 bell pepper (18 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): Either cut the bell pepper in half and fill each side with cottage cheese, or chop the bell pepper and turn it into a cottage cheese bowl. I love topping this snack with everything but the bagel seasoning.
- 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 ounce grated parmesan (11 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): Parmesan is a sneaky high source of protein. If you want something salty and crunchy in the afternoon or after dinner, this won’t disappoint.
- 2 ounces smoked salmon with ½ avocado (11 grams protein, 5 grams fiber): Smoked salmon is a convenient protein source to have on hand. This is a low-carb snack, but feel free to pair it with whole-wheat or seeded crackers.
Sweet snacks
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt topped with ½ cup raspberries (15 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): Creamy Greek yogurt delivers a solid protein base, while raspberries add natural sweetness and a fiber boost. It’s simple, refreshing, and surprisingly filling for something that takes less than a minute to throw together.
- ½ cup cooked sweet potato topped with ½ cup ricotta (11 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): This underrated combo can also double as dessert. Add a drizzle of honey, a dash of cinnamon, or a pinch of flaky sea salt to round it out.
- 1 serving clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ with an apple (22 grams protein 4, grams fiber): Protein powders make a great snack option. And clear whey protein, is a light, refreshing option that also provides some much-needed hydration. clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ tastes like pink lemonade and provides 22 grams of high-quality protein per serving. Pair it with an apple (or fruit of choice) for a more balanced snack. This is an especially great post-workout option.
On-the-go options
- 1 grass-fed meat stick with ¼ cup almonds (10 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): This is a great combo for bringing to the office or on a long travel day.
- ½ cup roasted chickpeas with string cheese (14 grams protein, 6 grams fiber): String cheese isn’t just a snack for cheese! These single-serve sticks, or squares, portion out about one-ounce of cheese. And the roasted chickpeas bring the crunch, plenty of fiber, and also add to the protein count.
- 2 hard-boiled eggs with ¼ cup pistachios (16 grams protein, 4 grams fiber): Hearty hard-boiled eggs paired with lightly salty, crunchy pistachios make this feel substantial without being heavy.
The takeaway
If you’re someone who always feels hungry between meals or directly after a snack, it’s time to reevaluate what’s on your plate. Starting with this simple formula (10 grams of protein plus 4 grams of fiber) is a great foundation. It may even be as simple as introducing food pairings (eating fruit with yogurt or a cheese stick instead of solo).
Tweaks like these can mean fewer energy dips, fewer random cravings, and a lot more staying power between meals.