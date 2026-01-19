5 Foods That Help You Stay Fuller Longer
Isn’t it the worst when you feel hungry right after a meal? And I’m not talking about the desire to have a sweet treat afterward (that’s referring to your appetite), but rather the grumbling stomach and low energy that signals you need to eat.
Hunger between meals and snacks is often a sign that you’re not getting enough of the right foods: Foods that provide a combo of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Here are five foods to incorporate into your meals to keep you full and happy until the next one.
Avocados
Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats and fiber (about 13 grams of fiber in one avocado!). The fats slow down digestion, while the fiber adds bulk and keeps your blood sugar steady, reducing the chances of energy crashes or sudden hunger.
Research shows that eating a whole avocado today (either in one sitting or split between meals) improves cholesterol levels1, reduces heart disease risk, and helps you make healthier food choices throughout the day (including eating less salt, refined grains, and added sugars).
Bored of your typical avocado toast? Here are 12 new options to try.
Potatoes
When it comes to filling carbs, potatoes are a great option. They have a higher water content and lower energy density compared to carbs like rice or pasta (meaning you can eat a larger volume for the same amount of carbs).
They also contain resistant starch—a carb that further slows digestion.
Pro tip: Cook and then chill your potatoes for several hours before eating to further increase resistant starch content.
Chicken breast
Chicken breast is a lean source of high-quality protein, which is key for promoting satiety and preserving muscle mass.
Just 4 ounces of chicken breast provides 35 grams of protein. And this kale salad with chicken (and a punchy harissa dressing) packs in a whopping 54 grams of protein.
Greek yogurt
Yogurt offers a combination of protein and fat that helps slow gastric emptying and keeps you fuller longer2. It also supports blood sugar stability, which reduces the urge to snack between meals.
Try starting your day with this actually filling yogurt bowl (I love adding this vanilla protein powder to mine for an extra boost—plus it tastes like dessert).
Beans
Beans are a great combo of fiber and protein, which work together to support prolonged fullness. Just ½ cup of black beans has ~7.5 grams of fiber and protein.
Here are 4 easy ways to cook new life into a can of beans.
The takeaway
If you're someone who's always hungry between meals, it's a clear sign you need to be adding more foods rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats to your plate. These 5 picks are an easy place to start and used in a variety of ways so never get bored.
