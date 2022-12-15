Between the new moon and the full moon, the focus is on building and beginning, while from the full moon to the new moon, we focus on releasing and reassessing. So in the case of the last or third quarter moon (AKA when 50% of the moon is visible, waning to the new moon), we're still looking to release.

This month's third-quarter moon will peak on Friday, December 16, just before 4 a.m. EST. The moon will be in Virgo, the zodiac's meticulous and detail-oriented editor. (Fitting energy for a last quarter moon, as we clean up any loose ends from the full moon last week.)

Not only that, but the moon will also be making a smooth and flowing trine to both Mercury (the planet of communication), and Venus (the planet of love), which are both in Capricorn. With Virgo and Capricorn both being solid and dependable earth signs, relationships and communication will feel supportive in a healthy and balanced way.

Do note, however, that the moon will be forming an opposition with Neptune in Pisces. Both Neptune and Pisces deal with the imagination, the subconscious, dreams, and all things spiritual—so if you're feeling dreamy or unfocused, that may very well be why.