Conflict Is Brewing This Week—Stay In The Clear With Astrologers' Top Tips
Reflect before you project! The AstroTwins recommend taking things slow in the week ahead. Here's your horoscope:
This Wednesday, December 14, hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the bright Sagittarius Sun, obscuring facts and drawing in untrustworthy types.
Check to make sure you aren’t dodging conversational bullets or avoiding an uncomfortable topic that’s past due for discussion. Hit pause and take stock of how realistic your ambitious ideas are. While nothing outside of yourself may be clear, your inner landscape will be illuminated. Seize the opportunity to flip your viewfinder to face inward and do some deep introspection. Just don’t act on it impetuously. Unless, of course, you pick up some artistic tools and let the divine inspiration flow through you. Keep the critics far away while you’re in this zone. Today is about making art for art’s sake—and for the pure therapeutic process!
While the week's revelations might leave some of us reeling, that doesn't have to turn into more "us versus them" divisiveness.
On Friday, a quarter moon in grounded Virgo helps us find compassion for our so-called foes.
We might even need to walk a proverbial mile in their shoes before addressing conflicts.
Even in relationships that are working, these balancing moonbeams will reveal a clear line between caring and codependence. Sure, our love for some folks may know no boundaries, but bottomless refills of generosity should be taken off the menu. When we give until it hurts, we wind up enabling people to stay stuck or even take advantage of our kindness. And when we are drained, depleted, and exhausted, we can't be truly helpful. This quarter moon helps us to set better limits.
When we want to make a difference, we can empower people by connecting them to resources and encouraging them to do for themselves. This old chestnut couldn't be more apropos for a Virgo quarter moon: Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day; teach a man to fish and he'll eat for a lifetime.
