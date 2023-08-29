Just like people associate vitamin D with bone health, fish oil often gets wrapped up with heart health. And yes, fish oil’s heart health benefits are well established at this point, but its omega-3 fatty acids are also vital for the brain—especially docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Over the years, many population-wide studies have reported that low levels of omega-3s or fish consumption are correlated with a higher risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or age-related cognitive decline. Whereas studies now indicate that upping your fish intake may reduce your risk of dementia by 40-50%4 .

As most people aren’t meeting the recommended5 two servings of fatty fish weekly, and even that may not provide you with the amount of omega-3s research has shown to be beneficial for brain (or heart) health, supplements may give you the edge you need.

A 2022 study that followed over 210,000 adults (over 60 years old) found that taking a fish oil supplement was linked to a lower risk of all dementia (but not Alzheimer’s disease). Some details were lacking like how much people were supplementing with, and the participants weren’t racially diverse.

We certainly have thoughts on how much omega-3s you need to see meaningful health changes, and if you’re on the lookout for a new high-quality supplement, check out our dietitian-vetted choices here.