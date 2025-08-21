The 7 Zodiac Signs That Thrive When Going Through A Breakup Or Divorce
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes how they handle breakups. While some signs can struggle with breaking up and moving on, for instance, other signs are more likely to thrive in their newfound singlehood.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll thrive through a breakup or divorce, but the following signs (in no particular order) aren't typically going to wallow in their misery.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences how we approach relationships.
Aries
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, you have a youthful and spirited mentality towards life life. As such, according to psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, this helps you move on with ease.
As she tells mindbodygreen, new beginnings and fresh ideas are integral to your identity, while long-term plans and relationships can bring stress. While a breakup or divorce is never fun, "your love of new horizons means that you'll handle it better than most," Honigman explains.
Gemini
You're the social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini, so you're often surrounded by lots of people. As Honigman explains, some of those people may even have a crush on you.
"At times, it can be a challenge—being so popular—as you need to divide your time between many admirers," Hongiman says, adding, "During a breakup, however, it's a blessing to have so many friends and crushes who make sure you don't spend your days wallowing."
Leo
With the sun is your heavenly ruler, Leo, you can clearly see what (and who) is around you. "Everything is illuminated," Honigman says, noting that your pride could have caused you to wince at the idea of dissolving a marriage, for instance, but you simply do not wither.
"Instead," she says, "your natural optimism and your sunny belief that everything will turn out for the best allow you to rise and accept [the breakup]."
Virgo
While breakups are never easy, Virgo, Hongiman tells mindbodygreen that your integrity and strength of character can get you through any of life's hurdles and obstacles.
"Due to your logical and rational way of thinking, you think long and hard, and then you think some more, before walking down the aisle with anyone," she says, adding, "But just in case you did marry the wrong person, you can rely on your sheer resilience to get you through the hardest days."
Sagittarius
There's no other sign quite as spontaneous and independent as you, Sagittarius. As Honigman notes, your need for freedom is already legendary, plus you're one of the most adventurous signs—so a breakup won't keep you down long.
Sure, going through a split is upsetting, but it won't destroy you. You'll be back on your feet in no time, "and after shedding a few tears," Hongiman adds, "you are excited for what's ahead." Her advice? Book a trip and go exploring—obviously.
Capricorn
Throughout your life, Capricorn, Hongiman tells mindbodygreen you often feel like you owe everything to your determination, your devotion, and your strength. "In fact, you find that your love life interferes at times, rather than contributes," she says.
So while a breakup or divorce may be heartbreaking and complicated, Honigman explains that you're able to rationalize the pain. "You've always been pretty independent, anyway," she adds.
Aquarius
As the biggest humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarius, you care about everyone on earth—not just one person. And according to Honigman, this is why the idea of commitment has always been a little intense for you.
"Even though a breakup or divorce is nobody's idea of a good time, you approach it philosophically and appreciate the opportunities it may bring," she explains, adding, "You hate fighting, so you warmly accept the idea of starting a new relationship afresh, with no arguments."
The takeaway
You can never be totally sure how someone will handle a breakup or divorce, but their zodiac sign can give you a clue. Because while a handful of signs tend to struggle with breakups and divorce, the rest of the signs might just be more likely to thrive.