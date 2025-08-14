These Zodiac Signs Tend To Have The Hardest Time With Breakups
The 12 signs of the zodiac all handle things differently, including breakups. While some signs thrive when they're newly single, for instance, other signs tend to have a harder time moving on.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll struggle with breakups or divorce, but these five zodiac signs aren't exactly likely to move on fast when they're heartbroken.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences how we approach relationships.
Taurus
When it comes to breakups, Taurus, you tend to take it hard. As psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman tells mindbodygreen, your ruling planet is Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so you appreciate life when you are happy and in love.
"Splitting up from someone is hard on you for many reasons, especially as you love stability and security, which [then] feel lost," she explains, adding, "Encourage stability in your everyday life as much as you can, in order to get your footing back so you feel less wobbly."
Cancer
According to Honigman, Cancer, there is no sign more devoted to the family unit than you are. Not only do you love being part of something close and loving, but you've believed in love and marriage since the moment you were conceived, she explains
"You still believe in it now, [but] if a love story has disappointed you, you will find it hard to keep going," Honigman tells mindbodygreen, adding to reach out to the people in your life who are close to your heart for some much-needed soothing.
Libra
Taurus isn't the only sign ruled by Venus—so are you, Libra. And being ruled by the planet of love and beauty, you love being in love, according to Honigman. As such, the ending of a love story is a huge source sorrow for you.
"You find yourself engaging in self-blame, however unjustified," Honigman tells mindbodygreen, adding that managing your emotions by doing other elegant things will help you rebalance. "Go out to fabulous places, meet gorgeous friends, and eat exquisite delicacies."
Scorpio
You're easily the most intense sign of the zodiac, Scorpio, with an inclination towards possessiveness and obsession. You have such intense feelings about everything that nothing is ever simple, including breakups, Honigman says: "You felt all sorts of things when you [got together], and you go through just as many ups and downs as the relationship winds down."
But the deeper you get into your emotions, the sooner the pain will subside, she adds. "So don't hold back and let yourself feel the whole rainbow of emotions."
Pisces
Last but not least, Pisces, you had to guess you'd be on this list. As Honigman explains, you're one of the most romantic signs—as well as the most sensitive–which is why you'd always prefer to be in love than alone.
A breakup or divorce is one situation you never wanted to find yourself in, according to Honigman, and going through it is an emotional rollercoaster for you. "Feelings of melancholy and guilt surround you, and those are the feelings you'll need to address as you overcome the split," she adds.
The takeaway
Again, how someone handles a breakup will depend on plenty of different factors, not just their zodiac sign. And even then, someone's sign can't guarantee they'll struggle with a breakup. Nevertheless, when it comes to the signs that tend to have a harder time moving on, it's often these five.