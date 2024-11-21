The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Recovery is crucial for sustaining your body’s performance, and red light therapy is one of Killen’s go-to tools for cellular repair and anti-inflammatory effects. By improving collagen production and reducing soreness, red light therapy can accelerate recovery after exercise or support skin and joint health. Daily use of a red light device for just 10-20 minutes can yield lasting benefits, especially when combined with other recovery tools like pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy. PEMF uses electromagnetic fields to promote cellular repair and blood flow, aiding post-workout recovery. Whether used for muscle recovery or daily rejuvenation, red light therapy and PEMF are non-invasive ways to prioritize recovery, ensuring you’re ready for whatever life throws your way.