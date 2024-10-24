Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Long-Term Benefits Of Taking Creatine Supplements Daily*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 24, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Mal de Ojo Studio / Stocksy
October 24, 2024

Rarely are supplements quick fixes for a problem (no matter how much we want them to do). Many require you to take an adequate dose daily to reach a desired benefit. And even once you start seeing results, continued supplementation is likely needed to maintain that. This holds true for creatine powders

Creatine is not something you crush in a shake pre- or post-workout and expect your muscle size to grow overnight. Rather, it’s a supplement that works overtime to support multiple body systems. And if you stay consistent with it, this simple powder can have lifelong benefits that take you through your 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond—no matter the age you start taking it

1.

Muscle health 

Ok, so this benefit likely isn’t surprising, but gaining muscle mass (and tone) isn’t something that’s just aesthetic, it’s absolutely vital to maintaining optimal health with age. 

Muscle mass decreases about 3-8% each decade after 301. And reduced muscle mass increases the risk of falls and reduces balance—which affects your physical activity and your ability to do daily tasks around the house. 

However, you can take steps to prevent muscle loss. Creatine supplementation has the potential to increase aging muscle mass, muscle performance, and strength (when paired with a strength training program). Studies show this is true even for folks who started supplementing with creatine between the ages of 57 and 70 years

2.

Bone health

There’s emerging evidence that creatine also supports bone health when used alongside a strength training regimen.* 

Bones are always turning over—meaning old bone tissue is being removed while cells called osteoblasts create new tissue. However, new bone formation declines with age. This can alter the integrity, strength, and geometry of the bone. 

New research indicates that creatine supplements may be especially helpful for postmenopausal women (as the decrease of estrogen makes bones more vulnerable).* 

One study found that postmenopausal women who took 8 grams of creatine2 daily for a year (in addition to resistance training 3 times a week) had better bone health than those taking a placebo.* 

3.

Cognition

Creatine also has some pretty profound effects on brain health, particularly on memory

Researchers of a 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (specifically on the impact on creatine and memory for healthy adults) concluded that it enhanced measures of memory performance3.* And those between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits. 

What’s also interesting is that research indicates vegetarians respond more favorably4 to memory tasks post-creatine supplementation than meat eaters (likely because animal products are the only food sources of creatine, so vegetarian’s baseline creatine intake is lower).*

Why is consistency so important for creatine? 

The goal of creatine supplementation is to saturate your body’s creatine stores. Yes, your body makes some creatine on its own or you ingest it through animal products, but even so, the average meat eater will walk around with only 60-80% of their creatine stores filled5. And that’s not enough. 

Not to mention, aging is associated with lower levels of creatine. Considering that you tap into your muscle creatine stores during exercise or stores in your brain during complex mental tasks, your creatine levels are constantly fluctuating.

Research shows that creatine supplements are an efficient way to saturate your creatine stores, and once you do, you start reaping the compound’s full benefit.* 

How to best supplement with creatine

Taking 5 grams of creatine monohydrate—the most researched form of creatine—daily is the minimum amount needed to support muscle health. This will saturate your creatine stores within a month.*

However, you’ll need a slightly higher dose to best support bone and brain health. To get those benefits bump your intake up to 8 to 10 grams daily6

mindbodygreen’s creatine+ is a great daily choice to support your long-term health.* Not only does each serving offer 5 grams of creatine monohydrate, but it also provides 2 grams of the amino acid taurine.

Taurine comes with its own set of longevity-supporting benefits, like supporting heart health and blood pressure.* 

Customers have been loving creatine+ to help tone their muscles and enhance their strength.*

I noticed a difference!

“I first noticed greater clarity of mind [with creatine+]. Second, I am a lifelong competitive powerlifter. I do not get bloat from using this product, and as an added bonus I have a bit extra push in my workouts. I started this product as a 47-year-old female wanting some assistance in these two areas and this product has not disappointed!”*–Bryden W. 

The takeaway

Taking a creatine supplement daily brings long-term physical and mental benefits.* 

This consistency is key. Give the supplement about 4 weeks to saturate your creatine stores and then continue to take it daily to maintain those optimal levels. And don’t forget, creatine works best with strength training (ideally 2-3 times a week). Not sure where to start? Check out our at-home strength training guide here.  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.