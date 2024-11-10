Skip to Content
Integrative Health

HRT, Stem Cells, & Nitric Oxide: What This Longevity Expert Wants You To Know

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
November 10, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Amy Killen x mbg creative
November 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Have you ever wondered what it takes not only to live longer but better? Well, my conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast with longevity expert Amy Killen, M.D., has the answers. Killen shares her expertise on hormone health, cutting-edge therapies, and what women should include in their "longevity stack."

Killen, a former ER physician turned regenerative physician, dives into the science behind hormone replacement therapy (HRT), stem cells, and nitric oxide. She also shares various treatments aimed at improving sexual health, skin care, and overall well-being.

Here's what you need to know about her insights on building a solid foundation for your health, now and for the future.

Back to the basics: Your longevity stack

Let’s start with the basics. There are well-researched, practical habits you can incorporate into your daily routine right now that pack a serious punch for longevity.

Killen highlights the benefits of creatine supplementation, HIIT, VO2 max training, and weightlifting. These help maintain muscle mass, support brain function, and improve cardiovascular health—key components for a long and vibrant life.

From here, Killen expands the longevity stack to include lesser-known but highly impactful treatments and therapies.

Are you ready to take your longevity game up a notch? Let’s break down what’s next on her list.

Hormone health: The key to longevity

Hormone health is foundational for longevity, especially for women. And, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is one of the most effective interventions for maintaining energy, cognitive function, and overall vitality.

With age, hormone levels naturally decline, and many women begin to notice imbalances in their 40s. Symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, and low libido can creep in, but by tracking and optimizing hormones early, these issues can be addressed head-on. 

Killen emphasizes that today’s HRT options, particularly bioidentical hormones, are highly effective. These hormones are chemically identical to those produced by the body, allowing them to integrate smoothly into your body's systems. Whether you prefer pills, creams, patches, or injections, there’s an HRT option that can seamlessly fit into your routine.

By fine-tuning key hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, HRT not only alleviates common symptoms of aging—like fatigue, mood swings, and weight gain—but also helps you feel more energized, balanced, and in control for the long haul.

Stem cells: The future of regenerative health

When it comes to the future of medicine, stem cell therapy is on the cutting edge. So, what exactly are stem cells? These unique cells are like the body’s maintenance crew, responsible for keeping tissues and organs in top shape.

What makes them so special is that they can replicate themselves and transform into different types of cells, helping to repair and rejuvenate various tissues throughout the body. Stem cells even direct the healing process, speeding up recovery from injuries and wear and tear.

As we age, however, our natural supply of stem cells dwindles, and the ones we do have become less active. Think of how quickly a scraped knee heals on a child versus an adult—the difference comes down to stem cell activity.

Stem cell therapy aims to signal the body to heal like it did in our younger years, which has made it a promising option for everything from joint health to skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, and sexual health.

Nitric oxide: The secret to better blood flow

Have you ever heard of nitric oxide? This tiny molecule is one of Killen’s secret weapons for improving longevity. Nitric oxide helps dilate blood vessels, improving circulation and supporting everything from brain function to sexual health.

Unfortunately, our nitric oxide levels naturally decline with age, so by the time we hit 40, our levels are about half of what they were in our 20s.

Luckily, there are ways to boost nitric oxide production. Killen suggests eating nitrate-rich foods like beets and leafy greens, exercising regularly, and using red light therapy to stimulate production.

She also notes that certain lifestyle tweaks, like switching to natural mouthwash and limiting the use of acid blockers, can help your body make the most of its nitric oxide supply. The result? Better blood flow, improved energy, and enhanced physical and mental performance.

Collagen, red light therapy, and PEMF

For youthful skin, strong bones, and a healthy glow, Killen swears by a few targeted therapies. She recommends collagen peptides to help maintain elasticity and structure. Women going through perimenopause benefit especially from collagen, as it supports bone health and skin integrity during hormone fluctuations.

Red light therapy is another favorite in the toolbox. Backed by research, red light therapy boosts collagen production, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing. Whether for skin health or injury recovery, this non-invasive treatment can make a noticeable difference over time.

Killen also recommends PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) therapy, which uses electromagnetic fields to enhance cellular repair and blood flow, aiding in faster recovery after exercise or injury.

Lifestyle + modern medicine

Killen is a firm believer in blending lifestyle changes with integrative medicine for the ultimate longevity stack. While high-tech treatments like HRT and stem cells are important, everyday habits such as eating a nutrient-dense diet, lifting weights, and getting regular sleep are just as crucial. When paired with cutting-edge therapies like stem cell injections, nitric oxide boosters, and hormone replacement, the results are even more powerful.

The takeaway

From hormone health to stem cells and nitric oxide, Amy Killen’s ultimate longevity formula is packed with practical, science-backed tips to help you live longer and feel better. By building a strong foundation with lifestyle habits like exercise and creatine, and adding advanced therapies like HRT, stem cells, and red light therapy, you can optimize your health at every stage of life.

The future of longevity is bright—and thanks to Killen’s expert insights, you now have the tools to thrive for years to come.

More On This Topic

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say
Women's Health

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For
Women's Health

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For

Hannah Frye

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)
Integrative Health

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)

Caroline Dweck

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

