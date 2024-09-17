Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

5 Underrated Foods That Give You The Most Nutritional Bang For Your Buck 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
September 17, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Sarah Ballantyne, PhD
Image by Sarah Ballantyne, PhD
September 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There is so much nutrition information out there. You can name every fad diet under the sun, and yet, we don't actually have a set definition for nutrient-dense. "We've been throwing out this word 'nutrient-dense' a lot without having an agreed-upon definition or any kind of consistent way to identify nutrient-dense foods," Sarah Ballantyne, Ph.D., says on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

That's why the biophysicist and New York Times bestselling author came up with a new approach called Nutrivore, or a diet predominantly composed of nutrient-dense whole foods (it also happens to be the title of her book).

She calculates all the nutrients our bodies need from the foods we eat and gives each food a score based on its scientific literature. 

It's sustainable, easy to follow, and fascinating—you'll surely be surprised by some of the highest-scoring staples below!   

1.

Strawberries

"The highest-scoring fruit is strawberries," says Ballantyne. Not blueberries—strawberries. "Blueberries have the best PR team of all fruit," she quips regarding all the research and news stories surrounding those tiny blues. "I'm not saying blueberries are bad, but strawberries have almost double the nutrient density of blueberries," she adds. Who knew? 

Specifically, strawberries earn a Nutrivore score of 762, and blueberries have a score of 396. Again, nothing against blueberries—they're great!—but don't ignore the other berries in the bunch. According to Ballantyne, strawberries are notably rich in vitamin C, polyphenols and phytosterols, manganese, and vitamin B7. 

2.

Lentils

"Legumes are the most nutrient-dense starchy food," says Ballantyne. "I would have thought starchy root vegetables like sweet potatoes would beat out legumes…but on average, legumes are more so." 

They have a score of 489, according to her website, and they're packed with minerals, vitamins, and polyphenols. "Lentils are king in the legume world," Ballantyne adds. Here, find the best ways to cook them

3.

Coffee

Coffee lovers, lean in: Your favorite beverage earns a Nutrivore score of 7036, which according to Ballantyne, makes it one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 

"Coffee earns its very high Nutrivore score thanks to being such a concentrated source of polyphenols, and for only 2 calories per cup if you're drinking it black," she notes. In addition to those polyphenols, it contains quite a significant amount of B vitamins and a bit of fiber too. 

"I don't think people realize they're getting B vitamins from a cup of coffee," Ballantyne adds. "How cool? I mean, coffee is objectively the best." Ballantyne, we're with you 100%. 

4.

Bulgur

When it comes to the highest-scoring grains, bulgur comes out on top. Bulgur is a type of pseudograin, which earns a Nutrivore score of 297. 

It contains a higher amount of nutrients like fiber and protein than rice (if you are going to compare the two), mainly because "you're really eating the whole grain," says Ballantyne. "The nutrients tend to be concentrated in the germ and the hull; as soon as you start doing any kind of processing of grains, you're removing some nutrients," she adds.

Here, find more nutrition facts and the best way to prepare this healthy grain. 

5.

Chocolate

Cocoa powder has a Nutrivore score of 1,036, says Ballantyne, namely thanks to its polyphenol content. "It has really high minerals. It's quite very high fiber as well," she notes. It's no wonder dark chocolate has been associated with many health benefits, such as reducing high blood pressure risk

"The darker the chocolate the better in terms of nutrient density, but chocolate actually has a lot of valuable nutrition," Ballantyne adds. Our favorite recipes as of late? These chocolate walnut bars and this nutty chocolate smoothie

The takeaway 

Take Ballantyne's Nutrivore system not as hard-and-fast rules but as suggestions on how to fill up a nutrient-dense plate. Add these five staples to your grocery list—plus more she shares in the episode!—and you'll surely get the most nutritional bang for your buck. 

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.