Recipes

These 6-Ingredient Salted Chocolate Walnut Bars Will Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

Tamara Green & Sarah Grossman
Author:
Tamara Green & Sarah Grossman
March 29, 2024
Tamara Green & Sarah Grossman
Certified Nutritionists
By Tamara Green & Sarah Grossman
Certified Nutritionists
Tamara Green and Sarah Grossma are certified nutritionists and the founders of The Living Kitchen. They offer online nutrition education programs for clients worldwide, as well as private chef services to their local clients.
Chocolate walnut oat bars with flaky sea salt
Image by Daniel Alexander Skwarna / Good Food, Good Mood Cookbook
March 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

These salty, crunchy, nutty bars will please every chocolate-loving taste bud you have—think of them as a healthier homemade chocolate bar. The base is dates and oats, which can spike blood sugar fairly high, but pairing them with walnuts helps keep your blood sugar a little more stable, so you won’t feel the post chocolate bar crash. The flakey salt on top is not to be missed

Salty Chocolate Walnut Bars

Prep time: : 15 minutes

Fridge time: 30 minutes

Makes: 10–12 bars

Ingredients
  • 1½ cups roasted walnuts
  • 1½ cups rolled oats
  • 8 Medjool dates, pitted
  • ¼ cup cacao powder or cocoa powder
  • 3 Tbsp water
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • ¾ cup dark chocolate chips or roughly chopped dark chocolate bar
  • 2 tsp coconut oil
  • Sprinkle of flakey sea salt
Directions
  1. Place the walnuts and oats in a food processor and process until a crumbly mixture forms. Add the dates, cacao powder, water, and salt and process until sticky.
  2. Line a 10- × 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, and press the mixture into the pan to form the crust (or an 8- × 8-inch baking pan—use what you’ve got!)
  3. To melt the chocolate, pour 2 inches of water into a small saucepan. Place a heat-safe shallow bowl overtop, ensuring the bottom is not touching the water. Add the chocolate chips and oil. Turn the heat to medium-low and, using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate and oil until they’re melted and smooth. Carefully remove from the heat.
  4. Pour the melted chocolate over the walnut crust and smooth it out with a spoon so it covers the crust evenly. Place it in the fridge for 30 minutes or until firm. Remove from the fridge and sprinkle with the flakey sea salt.
  5. Slice into thin bars. Store the bars in an airtight container; they will last for up to 1 week in the fridge and for up to 3 months in the freezer.

NOTE: If these bars are left at room temperature for too long, they will start to melt!

Excerpted from Good Food, Good Mood by Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman. Copyright © 2023 Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman. Photographs by Daniel Alexander Skwarna. Published by AppeEte by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

