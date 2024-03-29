Advertisement
These 6-Ingredient Salted Chocolate Walnut Bars Will Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth
These salty, crunchy, nutty bars will please every chocolate-loving taste bud you have—think of them as a healthier homemade chocolate bar. The base is dates and oats, which can spike blood sugar fairly high, but pairing them with walnuts helps keep your blood sugar a little more stable, so you won’t feel the post chocolate bar crash. The flakey salt on top is not to be missed
Salty Chocolate Walnut Bars
Prep time: : 15 minutes
Fridge time: 30 minutes
Makes: 10–12 bars
- 1½ cups roasted walnuts
- 1½ cups rolled oats
- 8 Medjool dates, pitted
- ¼ cup cacao powder or cocoa powder
- 3 Tbsp water
- Pinch of sea salt
- ¾ cup dark chocolate chips or roughly chopped dark chocolate bar
- 2 tsp coconut oil
- Sprinkle of flakey sea salt
- Place the walnuts and oats in a food processor and process until a crumbly mixture forms. Add the dates, cacao powder, water, and salt and process until sticky.
- Line a 10- × 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, and press the mixture into the pan to form the crust (or an 8- × 8-inch baking pan—use what you’ve got!)
- To melt the chocolate, pour 2 inches of water into a small saucepan. Place a heat-safe shallow bowl overtop, ensuring the bottom is not touching the water. Add the chocolate chips and oil. Turn the heat to medium-low and, using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate and oil until they’re melted and smooth. Carefully remove from the heat.
- Pour the melted chocolate over the walnut crust and smooth it out with a spoon so it covers the crust evenly. Place it in the fridge for 30 minutes or until firm. Remove from the fridge and sprinkle with the flakey sea salt.
- Slice into thin bars. Store the bars in an airtight container; they will last for up to 1 week in the fridge and for up to 3 months in the freezer.
NOTE: If these bars are left at room temperature for too long, they will start to melt!
Excerpted from Good Food, Good Mood by Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman. Copyright © 2023 Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman. Photographs by Daniel Alexander Skwarna. Published by AppeEte by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
