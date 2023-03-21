Technically, Jazmin Alvarez has been in the beauty space her entire life. While her resume will describe her as a 14-year veteran of the beauty and fashion industry, she spent most of her younger years in the hair salon.

Her mother and grandfather sparked her initial love for the industry, two beauty entrepreneurs in their own right. Flash forward to present day, you’ll find Alvarez in her very own curated clean beauty store in New York City, Pretty Well Beauty.

Alvarez spent years exploring clean beauty in person and online, only to be met with overwhelming, unwelcoming, and non-inclusive shopping experiences. It was then that Alvarez realized there was room for something better, something where everyone is welcome.

Whether you shop online or in person, PWB is the antithesis of what Alvarez experienced before. The shop holds only 40 retailers, all selling exceptionally clean and natural products. What’s more, Alvarez ensures there are products to shop for every skin color and hair type—something many beauty retailers neglect.

Not only are these products available, but many of them come from small, Black-owned businesses that provide ingredient and sustainability transparency, so you can shop with confidence. To put it simply, PWB is a curated shopping experience, done in the most thoughtful way possible.

As you can imagine, Alvarez is constantly testing out new and natural beauty products in an effort to curate the very best for her shoppers. I got the pleasure of chatting with this clean beauty guru about everything she’s been using as of late and trust me, the following picks don’t disappoint.