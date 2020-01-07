Lunar Hair Care: Cutting Your Hair By The Moon's Phases

"The new moons are a powerful moon phase to plant seeds of intention as it is a window in time to manifest—including longer hair and quicker growing," says Padilla. As you are manifesting your best possible mane, Padilla reminds us that positive self-talk is the missing ingredient for success. "When we repeat the narrative of 'my hair isn't growing, my hair is falling out, my hair is dull, my hair is dry and brittle,' we are creating that reality," she continues. "Hair, just like our being, requires positive affirmations in order to transform into what we are trying to create."