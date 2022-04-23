The Gold-Star Ingredient That Can Actually Keep Your Lips Hydrated

Shea butter is widely known for its ability to deeply hydrate even the driest of skin. You’ll typically see it used in lotions and creams for the body, but have you ever thought to look for shea butter in your lip balm? This plant extract works wonders for dry lips, helping to create a soft, touchable surface.

Whether you’re looking to achieve a smooth canvas for lip color application or simply want some quality day-to-day hydration, shea butter may be the answer. We’re going to give you the ultimate guide to shea butter for lip care including why it’s beneficial, how to use it, and a few other ingredients to keep your eye out for. Let’s dive in.