Everything To Know About Taurus & Leo In Love, Friendship & More
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique in their own ways, and that means some of them get along better than others. Certain astrological pairs make fast friends or lovers, while others may never quite click.
When it comes to Taurus and Leo compatibility, they tend to fall in the latter camp, but that doesn't mean a good relationship isn't possible! Here's what to know about this matchup in friendship, romance, and more.
Understanding Taurus & Leo
To understand the compatibility behind these two signs, let's take a closer look at what Taurus and Leo are all about.
Taurus basics
Taurus is the second sign of the astrological year and is associated with the second house of money and material security. Taurus is a fixed earth sign, and is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure. It's represented by the bull, and is a yin (feminine) sign.
Taurus folks are known to be:
- Grounded
- Stubborn
- Reliable
- Hot-tempered
- Hardworking
- Slow and steady
- Authentic
- Sensual
Leo basics
Leos are known to be:
- Dramatic
- Confident
- Courageous
- Creative
- Generous
- Regal
- Ambitious
- Restless
Taurus & Leo compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Taurus and Leo don't have much in common, but some of their similarities can help bond them. For one thing, they are of different elements (earth and fire) and polarities (yin and yang), but one thing they do share is their fixed modality.
Of course, the fixed signs are known to be stubborn and prideful, but they also tend to have shared values like loyalty and dignity. Taurus and Leo will appreciate that the other is equally willful, hardworking, and respectable.
And as the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, square aspects tend to create a push-pull dynamic. "It's the relationship that helps you work through issues with a difficult parent, usually by reactivating old, painful wounds," they say, adding, "There can be power struggles and clashing agendas. Don't expect to kick back and put your feet up in this match."
Naturally, this dynamic tension will keep this relationship passionate and full of zeal, which might be exactly what you're looking for. But that doesn't necessarily make it easy!
As the twins explain, the opportunity of the square aspect is to teach both partners how to compromise with an equally strong-willed partner. "When you strike that delicate balance," they say, "you can make an undeniable power couple—a true force to be reckoned with."
Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Taurus & Leo in a friendship
In a friendship, Taurus and Leo will can have a bond that lasts a lifetime. Both signs are loyal and value their closest relationships, plus they both appreciate certain luxuries.
These are the bougie besties that go out to five-star restaurants and argue over who gets to treat the other. With Leo ruled by the bright and shining sun, and Taurus ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, they're generous friends when it comes to physical gifts, but also praise and words of affirmation.
At their best, these two signs can boost each other up and help each other succeed through practical work, thanks to their fixed modality. But speaking of being fixed, these two do need to watch out for stubbornness in their friendship.
It'll be important for both friends to loosen the reigns a bit when it comes to making plans, decisions, etc.
Taurus & Leo in love & romance
In romance, Taurus and Leo might have their emotional work cut out for them. While individually, they can be great partners, their clashing energy can definitely cause some tension.
As aforementioned, both signs are known to be stubborn and prideful, which isn't always a bad thing if they're on the same page. But when they're not, you can expect hot-headedness. For instance, Leo likes to be social and center-stage, while Taurus is more lowkey. If Taurus always wants to stay home while Leo wants to be out on the town, they might just have to accept that.
However, both of these signs are extremely value-driven, with one of those values being with a loyal partner for the longterm. If they align on their most important values and can respect each other (differences included), they can find healthy compromise and even growth.
As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim tells mindbodygreen, this is typically Taurus' biggest non-negotiable in a relationship anyway; Finding someone with shared values, that is. Taureans tend to prioritize finances and material security, but also the comforts of good food, good music, and a cozy home, for instance. As long as their partner is compatible with them on those fronts, Grim says, that's a good bet.
Meanwhile, Grim says that Leo needs to feel like the star in their relationship, just like everywhere else in life. "Leo's partner should validate their natural talents and encourage them to express them," Grim says. In the case of Taurus, while they may be slower to open up, they can be just the romantic Leo is looking for.
Pros & cons
Pros
Despite some of the aforementioned challenges, there are still plenty of pros to a Taurus-Leo matchup. Of course, that may also depend on how you define what makes a relationship worthwhile.
For one thing, the twins say, partners in relationships with a square aspect tend to attract each other to learn how to compromise, as well as the art of conflict resolution in general.
But when done right, they say, Taurus and Leo can find balance in their clashing yet dynamic personalities. They'll also learn "where [they] can be stubborn or unyielding," the twins say, adding that this can help heal old wounds and baggage from childhood.
Again, we're not claiming it's easy, but it can help both partners grow as a result.
Cons
The big caveat to this relationship is simply clashing energies. It may not be the "spark" either person imagined, but if these two signs come together, they still have something to gain from the relationship. Whether it's growth, lessons learned, or mutual support, this tense energy is a huge aspect of their relationship, but one that encourages healing.
Ultimately, both signs will need to learn to drop the "my-way-or-the-highway" attitude and find a way to compromise when necessary. This takes a lot of reciprocal respect and understanding—more so than other zodiac pairings.
Additionally, Grim notes, "[Leos] have to feel as though their value is known and seen and appreciated, and that they get constant encouragement to continue doing what they love." Taureans aren't always the most vocal, so they could stand to use more of the words of affirmation Leo is looking for. Leo can also learn to recognize how Taurus shows love in their own way.
Meanwhile, Taurus can have a possessive and controlling streak at worst, which Leo can mistake for romantic affection. (Because why wouldn't anyone be obsessed with a Leo, right?) That said, it's important that Leo sees this behavior for what it is and not accept it as a display of love.
The takeaway
Understanding the compatibility of two people's charts goes beyond just their sun signs. But on a fundamental level, when talking about the archetypes of Taurus and Leo, these signs have a fair chance at long-lasting love if both people are mature and get over their stubbornness. While getting it right might take time and compromise, their loyalty to each other can help see them through.
