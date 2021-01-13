Finally! A Supplement To Help Relieve Painful Digestion, Say mbg Reviews*
Poor digestion can be defined in several different ways, and some of the most painful symptoms tend to fall on opposite ends of the spectrum: constipation vs. diarrhea or frequently passing gas vs. a build-up of bloat.
Whichever end of the gastrointestinal pain scale you experience, you're likely looking for a solution. Well, look no further, say mbg probiotic+ reviewers.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*
With the help of supplement manufacturers Thorne, mbg created a four-strain probiotic supplement. The chosen bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L.acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to support proper digestion and nutrient absorption, while also managing bloat.*
Research has shown probiotics with these specific strains can effectively manage abdominal discomfort and pain by lowering IBS symptoms, increasing GI transit time, and reducing gas.*
And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight:
"It's really improved my gut health and digestion.*"
“Love this. Sometimes I forget to take it 30 mins before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion.* And, no bloating or discomfort at all!* Thank you.”
—Karin D.
"My IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain.*"
“I have been taking this probiotic for a little over a month and my IBS stomach is so much calmer with less pain, noise, bloating, and gas.* Relief!”
—Linda D.
"This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health.*"
“Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health.* I felt results within the first week! As someone with slight IBS this has been life changing. Basically all my symptoms are gone and that is worth the price!* Thank you mbg.”
—Emma F.
"It has really helped to calm my gut.*"
"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system I decided to try the probiotic from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall.* Thank you for this product!"
—Millie S.
"My bloat has gone down, as well as digestion discomfort.*"
"This item is great! My bloat has gone down, as well as digestion discomfort.* I will be buying more!"
—Christina C.
"This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.*"
"'I'm just going to put this bluntly: this probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.* I've had issues for years and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable.* I'm so thankful for it. Thank you mindbodygreen!"
—Debra S.
"No bloating or discomfort.*"
"Excellent in producing a regular elimination, with no bloating or discomfort.*"
—Melinda K.