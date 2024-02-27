Advertisement
I Struggled To Focus My Entire Life — Until I Found This Supplement
As the head of content here at mindbodygreen, I'm constantly juggling multiple tasks. But you may be surprised to learn that I've struggled with attention my entire life.
As a kid, that looked like daydreaming in class, interrupting people when I got excited, and not being able to sit still. Now, I struggle with executive functioning skills, which translates to missing deadlines and ineffective time management.
If a Slack or an email notification disrupts me, I'm immediately distracted and promptly forget whatever I was doing before answering that message. Plus, my emotional state can be somewhat temperamental, and perfectionism is an exhausting coping mechanism.
I've tried all sorts of solutions. Medication left me feeling worse, and the supplements I tried didn't make a dent in my struggles.
Leaning on regular exercise and nutrient-dense meals kept me somewhat on track, but there are still some days when I can't get into the groove at work or become mentally stuck by the volume of tasks I need to complete.
I felt resigned to a life of always feeling two steps behind, unable to complete daily tasks and chores like a "normal person." That was before I met focus+.
What focus+ feels like
When I tested mindbodygreen's focus+, I was shocked by its impact. I've tried so many of our supplements, and while I've been a loyal fan of many (hi, sleep support+), nothing compares to my experience with this premium formula of powerhouse nootropics.
Unlike after my second cup of pour-over coffee, I don't get that jittery feeling or dreaded afternoon crash, and perhaps most importantly, I've seen no impact on my sleep.
Before, I oscillated between hyperfocus and lethargy; but with focus+, I feel a maintained level of productivity—something I never thought I'd be able to tap into. It's like the concentration bandwidth I have is now evenly spread out throughout the day, as opposed to short, unreliable bursts of completing tasks.
When an email pops up, I'm able to stay on task, returning to my inbox only after I've completed what I was working on. I plow through my to-do list with more efficiency and thoughtfulness. As a result, my days are less stressful.
How my mood has improved
I notice a profound improvement in my emotional state and mood stability when taking focus+.* When testing the product, I remember looking up from my kitchen table (my office desk at that moment) and realizing I hadn't gotten frustrated, overwhelmed, or impatient in the three days I'd been taking focus+.*
Now, I know this benefit is thanks to the mood-balancing bioactive L-theanine, which increases alpha brain wave activity and evokes a welcomed sense of calm.* Additionally, every ingredient in focus+ helps bolster the synthesis of key mood neurotransmitters (namely, dopamine and serotonin).*
Unsurprisingly, there's a palpable difference in my mood when I don't take it (did I mention I can also be forgetful?).*
The takeaway
These days, focus+ is a nonnegotiable for my workday. My productivity has skyrocketed, and my stabilized energy levels are the foundation to a day of meetings, strategy, and perhaps a little headline writing (my personal fave).*
If you struggle with attention or you just need a steady, reliable energy boost, I highly recommend focus+ to help you cut through mental clutter and concentrate with ease.*
