The base consists of flour and milk: Iman didn’t specify any particular type, so we’ll assume you can choose your own adventure here. All-purpose flour with oat milk, coconut flour with almond milk—the combinations are endless. Just make sure to choose a super-fine flour that’s not too abrasive on your delicate skin.

Now, for what Iman calls “the magic”—turmeric and honey. Both ingredients have been used for thousands of years in skin care: Turmeric (and its active ingredient, curcumin) has antioxidant properties that can help combat oxidative stress; plus, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help brighten tone and relieve dark spots. Honey also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that calm the skin and support a healthy complexion. It’s also a humectant—meaning, it can actually draw water molecules into the top layer of your skin from the surrounding environment.

Essentially, these four, simple ingredients make one creamy, hydrating, and brightening face mask. Grab the details below: