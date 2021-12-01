 Skip to content

You Must Try This Iconic Supermodel’s 4-Ingredient DIY Face Mask

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Turmeric Mask With Honey And Yoghurt

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

December 1, 2021

“A beauty secret I've used since I was 12 years old, it's from Somalia. We're taught from a young age that the skin you take care of in your 20s is the one you inherit in your 60s and 70s,” says Iman in a recent Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. The 66-year-old model, humanitarian, entrepreneur, and icon practically radiates through the screen—and one way she cares for her complexion (after gulping down a turmeric-ginger shot for those skin-supporting antioxidants) is a DIY mask with just four simple ingredients. 

“I’ve been doing this mask since I was 12,” she repeats. “​​It has everything that you can find [in the kitchen], and it’s cost effective.” Bonus: it makes her skin shine. 

How to make Iman’s DIY face mask. 

The base consists of flour and milk: Iman didn’t specify any particular type, so we’ll assume you can choose your own adventure here. All-purpose flour with oat milk, coconut flour with almond milk—the combinations are endless. Just make sure to choose a super-fine flour that’s not too abrasive on your delicate skin. 

Now, for what Iman calls “the magic”—turmeric and honey. Both ingredients have been used for thousands of years in skin care: Turmeric (and its active ingredient, curcumin) has antioxidant properties that can help combat oxidative stress; plus, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help brighten tone and relieve dark spots. Honey also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that calm the skin and support a healthy complexion. It’s also a humectant—meaning, it can actually draw water molecules into the top layer of your skin from the surrounding environment. 

Essentially, these four, simple ingredients make one creamy, hydrating, and brightening face mask. Grab the details below: 

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons flour of choice
  • 3 tablespoons milk of choice
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Dollop of honey (we suggest using a Manuka variety, if you can, or an organic option). 

Directions: 

  1. Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix until it reaches a smooth consistency.
  2. Apply the mask on your face in an even layer, using a brush or with your fingers. 
  3. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water. 
  4. Continue with the rest of your skin care routine. 

While she’s marinating under that golden, creamy goodness, Iman likes to apply an eye mask to simultaneously tend to her under-eyes. She’s partial to these 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches from Peter Thomas Roth (“It’s really hydrating,” she says), but feel free to check out our favorite eye masks here

A final caveat before you whip up this mask: Turmeric can stain fabrics. That’s why Iman uses a black headband to secure her hair away from her face, as well as a black or navy washcloth to wash away the goop after those 20 to 30 minutes are up. We suggest you also stick to darker fabrics—your white towels can easily become a sunny yellow. 

The takeaway. 

Iman swears by this DIY turmeric-honey mask—she has used it ever since she was 12 years old. Simple and effective, the ingredients are bound to help you glow.

