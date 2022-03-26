 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
New Study Reveals 3 Surprising Health Effects Of Light Exposure During Sleep

New Study Reveals 3 Surprising Health Effects Of Light Exposure During Sleep

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
girl with rainbow light spectrum hitting her face

Photo by Lyuba Burakova

March 26, 2022 — 0:05 AM

Whether you sleep with a night light, keep the TV on, or live in a well-lit urban neighborhood, it's not uncommon to have ambient light while you sleep. But according to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sleeping with lights on may affect sleep and interestingly, cardiometabolic health, more than we realize. Given our nation has a real issue with metabolic health, this sleep research has major implications. Here's what researchers found.

Studying the impact of bedroom lighting.

For this study, researchers wanted to find out how exposure to light during sleep would affect participants. They had 20 young adults take part in the study that lasted for two nights.

One group of 10 participants slept in a room with dim light on the first night, then with overhead lighting on the second night. The other half of the participants had two nights of dim light while they slept.

Then, the researchers looked at the participants' glucose and insulin levels, melatonin levels, brain waves, plus heart rate, and heart rate variability.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What they found.

Based on the findings, it would appear having too much light in the bedroom while you sleep is no good for three key factors: heart rate, heart rate variability, and insulin sensitivity (which has implications for blood sugar balance).

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(249)
sleep support+

Compared to the participants who slept in dim lighting, those who slept with overhead lighting spent more time in stage two sleep and less in REM and slow-wave sleep—which is essential for rest and recovery. The group with light disrupting their sleep also experienced higher insulin levels in their blood and less insulin sensitivity in the morning.

Additionally, compared to the dim lighting group, those who slept with overhead lighting experienced a higher heart rate and lower heart rate variability, which the study authors believe is related to the nervous system. As study co-author Daniela Grimaldi, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "We showed your heart rate increases when you sleep in a moderately lit room. Even though you are asleep, your autonomic nervous system is activated." She notes that typically, heart rate is meant to be lower at night and higher during the day.

And as senior study author Phyllis Zee, Ph.D., adds, "It's important for people to avoid or minimize the amount of light exposure during sleep. These findings are important, particularly for those living in modern societies where exposure to indoor and outdoor nighttime light is increasingly widespread."

"Given that these shocking results were observed after just one night of light-disrupted sleep, it makes you wonder how pivotal optimizing lighting and other sleep hygiene practices over the long term can be for our health as a nation," concludes mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

If you're someone who keeps the TV on while you sleep, or your window faces a big streetlight, it might be time to adjust accordingly. Whether that means investing in some blackout curtains or an eye mask, or learning how to fall asleep without a night light, your sleep and cardiometabolic health may be better for it.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(249)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(249)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

How I Finally Overcame My Struggle With Anxiety After 20 Years

Shannon Kaiser
How I Finally Overcame My Struggle With Anxiety After 20 Years
Integrative Health

50% Of The U.S. Has This Gene Variant That Impacts Heart & Brain Health

Morgan Chamberlain
50% Of The U.S. Has This Gene Variant That Impacts Heart & Brain Health
Mental Health

I Study Cognitive Health & Longevity: What I Eat In A Day For A Youthful Brain

Jason Wachob
I Study Cognitive Health & Longevity: What I Eat In A Day For A Youthful Brain
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Experts Are Opposed To Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Sarah Regan
Why Sleep Experts Are Opposed To Permanent Daylight Saving Time
Integrative Health

Toss & Turn No More: Our List Of The Best Sleep Aids Of 2022 Is Here

Emma Loewe
Toss & Turn No More: Our List Of The Best Sleep Aids Of 2022 Is Here
Beauty

7 Graphic Eyeliner Tutorials That Anyone Can Master, From Top Makeup Artists

Dorian Smith-Garcia
7 Graphic Eyeliner Tutorials That Anyone Can Master, From Top Makeup Artists
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Nature

You Know Deforestation Is Bad — But Do You Know Why? Here's A Primer

Emma Loewe
You Know Deforestation Is Bad — But Do You Know Why? Here's A Primer
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist & This Is One Of My Favorite Heart- & Brain-Supporting Dishes

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is One Of My Favorite Heart- & Brain-Supporting Dishes
Beauty

This Gel Is Loaded With Nutrients For Hair Growth & So Easy To Make At Home

Jamie Schneider
This Gel Is Loaded With Nutrients For Hair Growth & So Easy To Make At Home
Beauty

This Chic Nail Shape Is Universally Flattering — How To Achieve It

Andrea Jordan
This Chic Nail Shape Is Universally Flattering — How To Achieve It
Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist & Successful Relationships Have These 4 Things In Common

Kathryn Ford, M.D.
I'm A Couples' Therapist & Successful Relationships Have These 4 Things In Common
Beauty

All The Juicy Info On Watermelon In Skin Care & How To Use It

Emily Rekstis
All The Juicy Info On Watermelon In Skin Care & How To Use It
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-light-exposure-in-bedroom-impacts-health
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!