Sleep Like A Swede: 7 Cozy Bedroom Hacks From Scandinavia

By now, you probably know that Scandinavians consistently rank as some of the happiest people in the world. The chipper nature of countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway has a lot to do with their extensive welfare programs, access to pristine nature, and cultural emphasis on community and caregiving. But many Scandis also know a thing or two about staying healthy—starting with their sleep.

We reached out to wellness experts from that neck of the woods to learn how Scandinavians set the scene for deep sleep night after night, and how people stateside can do the same: