4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber (& How To Get More)
I was recently gabbing with some friends about it and they all asked me the same thing: "I eat healthy, why would I need a fiber supplement?" This is a fair point. Even I just started taking a fiber supplement mere months ago.
But the fact is that even if you eat healthy (including at least five servings of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, etc.) you may still be falling short on daily fiber recommendations or not getting enough of certain types of fiber.
Here's what I told my friends about how much fiber you actually need—and how to tell if you could benefit from a supplement.
How much fiber do you actually need?
The National Academies recommends women get a minimum of 21 to 25 grams of fiber per day1 (unless pregnant or breastfeeding when recommendations are even higher) and men shoot for a minimum of 30 to 38 grams. But about 95% of Americans2 are not hitting that mark—let alone exceeding it.
Yes, you can get adequate fiber from your diet by adding plenty of plant foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds) to each of your meals. But these high-fiber foods may not provide as much fiber per serving as you think. Let's look at a few examples:
- ½ cup dry oats: 4 grams
- 1 cup quinoa: 4 grams
- ½ cup berries: 4-8 grams
- 1 cup Brussels sprouts: 3 grams
As these numbers show, even if you eat healthfully, there's still a chance you're falling short of the recommended (or your optimal) intake.
Signs you're not getting enough fiber
While you're likely not tracking each gram of fiber you consume, there are other ways to tell if this nutrient is lacking on your plate. (And I encouraged my friends to think through whether they've been experiencing any of these signs.)
- You're hungry right after you eat: Since fiber is a nondigestible part of carbohydrates, it fills your gut and helps you feel full and satiated after a meal.
- You don't have a regular poop schedule: Are you often backed up? Or do you have the opposite problem and go No. 2 too frequently? Eating more fiber in general can help keep you regular in both scenarios. Fiber helps regulate how quickly digested food moves through the gut and stool consistency.
- Your cholesterol levels are higher than they should be: If you recently had a blood test done and noticed your cholesterol levels slowly creeping up, it may be because you're not eating enough fiber. Fiber binds to cholesterol in the gut and politely escorts it out of the body in waste. So eating more fiber helps keep cholesterol levels in a healthy range.
- Having a hard time losing or maintaining weight: Fiber is a nutrient you should be eating more of to help maintain your weight or encourage healthy weight loss. Not only does it help keep you full from meals by adding that bulk, but it also has multiple effects on the body that promote a healthy appetite. Decades of research show that people who eat more fiber tend to have a healthier body weight3.
How organic fiber+ with prebiotic can help
Taking a high-quality fiber supplement can play an essential role in helping you reach your fiber intake goals and fine-tune your digestive and overall health goals.*
mindbodygreen formulated organic fiber+ with prebiotic support to do just that.
A serving (just one small scoop of flavorless powder) provides 6 grams of fiber from organic guar beans, a trio of mushrooms, and green kiwi fruit. That's about 21% of your daily needs right there.
Guar bean fiber, in particular, has heaps of studies showing its beneficial role in:*
- Increasing frequency and quality of bowel movements4
- Maintaining healthy stool form, color, and frequency
- Lowering LDL 5(aka "bad") and total cholesterol
- Supporting feelings of satiety6
Guar beans also deliver prebiotic fiber, meaning they nourish the gut microbes living in your gut (not the bad bacteria).* Not all fibers are prebiotics, and a good source of prebiotics was something I knew my diet was lacking.
I tend to add organic fiber+ with prebiotic support to my morning meal. And the biggest change I noticed off the bat was how satisfied it kept me till lunch. No grumbling stomach. After a few more months of consistent use, I'm excited to see the impact it has on my cholesterol levels.*
The takeaway
Fiber is vital to many functions in the body, especially those related to bathroom regularity, appetite regulation, cholesterol levels, and gut health. And like most Americans, you likely aren't currently getting enough in your diet—even if you eat generally healthy.
Choosing a high-quality fiber supplement like organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a smart (and downright easy) way to amp up your daily fiber count and help your gut microbiome thrive. So take it from a dietitian who used to be in your shoes: Even if you think you don't need a fiber supplement, you may feel better after giving it a go.
