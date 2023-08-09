Diet culture of the 80s and 90s still has a strong impact on our perception of weight loss. Because when we hear those words, our minds automatically jump to restrictive diets and munching on rabbit food.

But those perceptions aren’t the truth. And weight loss doesn’t require deprivation to be effective. In fact, eating more of certain foods can keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer, helping you create that calorie deficit (i.e. burning more calories than you’re consuming).