While it’s common to muse about all the paths your life could potentially take, Cullins says it’s important to pay attention if you’re persistently thinking about breaking up. “Typically when you’re happy and settled in a relationship you won’t spend a lot of time thinking about breaking up,” she says.

That said, sometimes fear—of getting hurt, abandoned, or otherwise being unhappy in the relationship—makes people feel the need to run away even when nothing’s actually wrong in the relationship, she explains. She recommends really exploring what’s prompting you to be thinking so much about breaking up.