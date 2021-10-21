What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During that "season" you will feel the energy of the prevailing astrological vibe—no matter your Sun sign. Scorpio season begins October 23 and ends November 21.

Scorpio is the second of the zodiac's three water signs and part of the fixed quality (or triplicity), which includes Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius. These star signs are about security, planting a flag in the turf, and establishing dominance. People born under these signs are often hardworking, stable, and unafraid to take a strong position on issues.

As lighthearted Libra season flutters into the rearview, we dive into the depths of a cosmic cycle colored by extreme passion. No more taking the safe middle ground or avoiding conflict in order to be liked. Scorpio's energy is about zoning in on a target. Think power mergers, strategic alliances, and behind-the-scenes developments.

Here are five ways you can work with the forces of Scorpio season 2021: