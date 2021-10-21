What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (And Avoid) During Scorpio Season This Year
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During that "season" you will feel the energy of the prevailing astrological vibe—no matter your Sun sign. Scorpio season begins October 23 and ends November 21.
Scorpio is the second of the zodiac's three water signs and part of the fixed quality (or triplicity), which includes Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius. These star signs are about security, planting a flag in the turf, and establishing dominance. People born under these signs are often hardworking, stable, and unafraid to take a strong position on issues.
As lighthearted Libra season flutters into the rearview, we dive into the depths of a cosmic cycle colored by extreme passion. No more taking the safe middle ground or avoiding conflict in order to be liked. Scorpio's energy is about zoning in on a target. Think power mergers, strategic alliances, and behind-the-scenes developments.
Here are five ways you can work with the forces of Scorpio season 2021:
1. Shroud yourself in mystery.
Details of our private lives are rarely spared in the digital age, but mysterious Scorpio loves to turn up the intrigue factor, cuing us to hold back a little. Take a break from documenting every meaningful moment on social media, and let people wonder what you're up to. A bit of FOMO can actually work to your advantage now. The power of suspense is a Scorpio specialty.
Tantalize with the power of suggestion, build anticipation, dangle the proverbial carrot. As you scatter a few clues, you'll easily seduce people to follow your trail. Let their curiosity build into a frenzy. They'll be dying to know where the thrilling plotline leads!
2. Spice up your relationships.
Scorpio's erotic powers are legendary—and this solar season is prime time to unleash your own undercover freak. But this isn't just about scoring a quick hookup! This is the sign of intimacy, merging, and "constant craving," like the song by Scorpio K.D. Lang—it's where two become one, and you can revel in the communion of mind, body, and soul.
During this season, a kiss is never just a kiss, so don't fool yourself into thinking that you can keep it casual. Exchanging energy—even a deeply penetrating eye lock—creates an invisible "cord" between two people. Before you gaze into the windows to someone's soul, consider whether or not you really want to find out what's really happening behind those sultry eyes. It might be best to look away...and walk away!
Since Scorpio is the sign of both jealousy and transformation, you might explore new thinking about ethical nonmonogamy, polyamory, and other of-the-moment topics. The bold memoir Future Sex by Emily Witt details a single woman's foray into sex and sexuality in the internet age from Orgasmic Meditation/OM-ing workshops to "Chaturbate," to no-strings hookup attempts with friends. Or check out Esther Perel's SXSW talk on the future of love, lust, and monogamy.
There are plenty of other ways to get in touch with your sensual, life-force energy. Even doing simple hip circles—standing in place and rotating your hips like you're slowly hula hooping—can get stagnant energy flowing again. Or check out Fragrant Sensuality by author Valerie Worwood and learn how the power of scent can unlock erotic magic.
3. Dive into a (healthy) obsession.
A higher incarnation of Scorpio is the sharp-eyed eagle, which dives for its prey from the sky and rarely misses its target. This focused solar cycle is great for doing detailed research. What are you eager to learn? Plow through tutorials and watch YouTube videos. During the next four weeks, you'll have the focus you need to master your first guitar chords, edit a music video on an app, or make your first large-scale macramé wall-hanging.
But watch out! While your one-track mind can give you incredible stamina, it can also take you off the rails. Don't get so fixated on your agenda that you miss other important cues. Too much introspection can stall the action and leave you stuck. If you find yourself overthinking, get up and move your body, ideally in a way that gets you hot and bothered. (Maybe it's time to install that pole in your living room or the swing in your boudoir...)
Yet another incarnation of this sign is the golden phoenix rising from the ashes. With the zodiac's master of alchemy at the wheel, this is the perfect month-long cycle to remix, refurbish, and reinvent. Get ready! You could rise triumphantly out of something that felt downright apocalyptic. As Scorpio knows, the darkest hour always comes before dawn. Don't fear it—dive in!
4. Keep your vibration high.
When frightened, scorpions sting. Brace yourself! Instinctual behaviors will be easily provoked during this four-week cycle. Prepare to feel the range of "shadow" emotions: jealousy, insecurity, paranoia, vengeance. Scorpio is ruled by hawkish Mars and powermonger Pluto, which can drive up issues of domination and control, or emotional manipulation.
In The Artist's Way, author Julia Cameron suggests viewing envy as a "map" that, when observed objectively, can point to your true desires. It's an intriguing way of looking at an emotion that most people brush away. If you feel any shame about your reptilian brain responses, turn to Scorpio Brené Brown for a lesson on vulnerability. The trick is to be like an alchemist during Scorpio season 2021 and transmute negativity from lead into gold.
And don't forget: The people who annoy us most can be our biggest teachers. Does someone's excessively loud voice push your buttons? Reflect on why that is. Maybe you don't feel entitled to speak up or brazenly take up space as this person seems to. Challenge yourself to raise your own volume and ask directly for what you want.
Once you let yourself be that squeaky wheel, you might find that this person no longer bothers you so much. Or, if they're interrupting your work, sleep, or personal time, summon the courage to ask them to respect your space.
5. Embrace the urge to merge.
Scorpio rules "other people's money"—a somewhat misleading concept that suggests we should all start rifling around in someone's wallet for a $20 bill they won't miss. On the contrary, this is the time to pool resources. Strategic alliances and combining your money, talent, time, energy—whatever you have in abundance—will create a mutual win-win.
So sure, you might court some deep-pocketed and well-connected investors for your grand ideas, like Scorpio billionaires Laurene Powell Jobs, Wang Jianlin, or Bill Gates. But you could also freecycle, potluck, crowdsource, and mine the shared economy's treasure trove. No money actually needs to change hands for you to tap into Scorpio season's wealth-building powers. Heck, your Scorpio season mantra might as well be "never pay retail."
A resourceful attitude is all you need, and the spiritual Scorpio vibes will light the way. Join up with people who have a bounty of what you're lacking—and vice versa. Make sure everyone is giving an equal amount, even if one of you donates sweat equity while the other just writes a check. Together, you're a force to be reckoned with!